"Looks like you had a lot of faith in me" - James Anderson to Stuart Broad after England eke out a thrilling draw at Sydney 

Senior campaigners James Anderson and Stuart Broad showcased immense composure with the bat to help England salvage a famous draw against Australia. The rear guard action from the English duo came in the 4th Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Stuart Broad took to his social media accounts to react to the thrilling finish. In one of the pictures shared by Broad, he was captured heaving a sigh of relief after the closely fought battle.

James Anderson's comments on the post caught the attention of many fans. The veteran pacer cheekily suggested that Broad was confident that Anderson would survive the final over and save the Test for their side.

Broad, in his reply, mentioned how he was quite nervous instead. Anderson had the challenging task of saving his wicket in the ultimate over on Day 5. The 39-year-old rose to the occasion and played out Steve Smith's entire over to draw the Sydney Test.

Broad also played a crucial role with the bat as he hung on for 35 deliveries and was instrumental in England eking out a thrilling draw against their arch-rivals.

Here's what Broad posted:

"Test Cricket. Battle for 5 days & it comes down to the last ball. Loved playing at the S.C.G. Special place @englandcricket 🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿."

"Looks like you had a lot of faith in me 👍." wrote Anderson

Stuart Broad also responded to James Anderson's comment

England's lower-order denied Australia a victory in the 4th Ashes Test. Along with Stuart Broad and James Anderson, Jack Leach also played a handy role with his knock of 26 from 35 deliveries.

"Huge courage shown by the England side" - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan commended Joe Root and co. for their courageous outing against the in-form Aussies to save the fourth Test. He wrote on Twitter that while a draw might not make much difference at this juncture, the visitors were impressive and showed fighting spirit.

Michael Vaughan wrote:

"That’s a step in the right direction .. Huge courage shown by the England side this week .. A draw might not seem much when you are 3-0 down but to me it is .. well done @root66 & the team .. that’s what spirit is all about .. #Ashes."

Also Read Article Continues below

The two cricketing giants will resume their battle for one-upmanship on Friday, January 14. England and Australia will lock horns in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Ashes series in Hobart. Australia have already clinched the series and are 3-0 up.

Edited by Diptanil Roy