"Do that in the dressing rooms afterwards" - Michael Vaughan feels England have been 'too nice' with Australia 

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels the English side have been 'too nice' with their opponents Australia in the ongoing Ashes series. He said England should get "a bit nasty" to produce better results.

Prior to the third Ashes Test on Sunday, Vaughan spoke on Fox Cricket and said:

"I think Joe will be saying to this side: ‘The England supporters and we as a group, we expect a lot more from ourselves. Let’s get a bit nasty."

He added:

“There’s been too many mornings where I’ve turned on the television screen and I saw them all shaking hands and having conversation with Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon. Do that in the dressing rooms afterwards, not before the start of play. They’ve been too nice, let’s see if a nastier England side can produce some better results.”

Incidentally, minutes after Vaughan’s comments, an image surfaced on TV where James Anderson was seen sharing a laugh with Nathan Lyon ahead of the toss. Needless to say, it was disappointing for Vaughan to watch.

Fox Cricket @FoxCricket



The vision that had Michael Vaughan seeing red ... Story 📝: "Do that in the dressing rooms afterwards, not before the start of play."The vision that had Michael Vaughan seeing red ... Story 📝: bit.ly/32qtu4q "Do that in the dressing rooms afterwards, not before the start of play."The vision that had Michael Vaughan seeing red ... Story 📝: bit.ly/32qtu4q https://t.co/GIyh2xmcq5

"Only thing they’ve done right on the trip is turn up" - Vaughan after England's Stuart Broad snub for the third Test

Vaughan stated that he “can’t fathom” why Stuart Broad was left out of England’s starting XI for the Boxing Day Test. The former cricketer-turned-expert satirically said that the only thing England have done right so far on the trip is turn up on time.

One of the four changes that the Joe Root-led side made for the MCG Test was of including Jack Leach in place of veteran Stuart Broad. Vaughan was left flabbergasted by the omission of Broad, who’s taken 526 wickets from 150 Tests. While lamenting England's 'wrong' selection and tactics, the Yorkshireman said:

"How England have not seen Stuart Broad, with all his experience, such a wonderful Test career, is not going to be bowling a ball on a green top in Brisbane and now not here in Melbourne, that’s staggering really. So far the only thing they’ve done right on the trip is turn up on time. They’ve got pretty much everything wrong – selection, tactics have not quite been right."

Since arriving in Melbourne with a 2-0 disadvantage, the English side have got off to the worst possible start in the third Ashes Test. After being asked to bat in the first innings, the tourists were bundled out for 185 runs, with Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon claiming three wickets each.

