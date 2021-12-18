"Off spinner with zero variations" - Kevin Pietersen slams Australia's Nathan Lyon in viral tweet

Amid the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, former England captain Kevin Pietersen urged some of the current batters to take on Australia spinner Nathan Lyon. Pietersen called Lyon an "off-spinner with zero variations."

In the day-night Test at Adelaide, England found themselves in trouble with the bat despite a 138-run partnership between Joe Root and Dawid Malan. However, with the pitch not doing much, Pietersen took to Twitter to ask why the England batters were not attacking Lyon more.

In a strongly worded tweet, Pietersen wrote:

"Can SOMEONE please smack Lyon?!?!! FFS! Off spinner with zero variations and bowling on world crickets flattest road!!!!"

The tweet about the spinner, who recently claimed his 400th Test wicket, garnered over 5,000 likes and more than 500 retweets.

Nathan Lyon helps Australia run through England in 2nd Ashes Test

Nathan Lyon played his part as Australia bowled England out cheaply in the second Test after declaring for 473/9. The wily spinner took three wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 236 in their first innings on Day 3 in Adelaide.

Mitchell Starc drew first blood when he removed Rory Burns, while Michael Neser claimed his first wicket in the form of Hameed Haseeb. Both batsmen fell on Day 2.

Joe Root and Dawid Malan then put on a strong partnership, but Cameron Green ended their vigil. Green got the England captain to nick one to Australian skipper Steve Smith in the slip cordon. Root fell for 62, his second half-century of the series.

Malan was soon to follow as Starc claimed his second scalp. The southpaw made 80 before giving Smith his second catch of the day.

Lyon then got his first wicket, getting Ollie Pope caught at forward short leg. Jos Buttler was next to fall, edging behind to David Warner in the slips off Starc. The offie then ended Chris Woakes' resistance, castling him for 24, before trapping Ollie Robinson LBW for a duck.

Ben Stokes became the ninth wicket to fall as he chopped one on to his stumps from Green after scoring 34 off 98 balls. Starc then finished proceedings off with his fourth wicket as Stuart Broad gave an easy catch to Travis Head.

It was a comprehensive performance from a bowling attack that was without captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat. David Warner (95) and Steve Smith (93) provided good support to centurion Marnus Labuschagne (103). Alex Carey also scored his maiden half-century to push Australia to a commanding first innings total of 473/9 (decl.).

Having taken a 237-run first innings lead, Australia chose not to enforce the follow-on and will bat again.

