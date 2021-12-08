Pat Cummins takes 5 in 1st Test as captain; England bundled out for 147 on Day 1 of 1st Ashes Test

Pat Cummins claimed five wickets on his first day as Australia’s Test captain as the Aussies rolled over England for 147 in 50.1 overs on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

While Cummins ended with figures of 5 for 38 in 13.1 overs, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood chipped in with two wickets apiece. For England, who won the toss and batted first, Jos Buttler top-scored with 39, while Ollie Pope contributed 35.

Left-arm seamer Starc got Australia off to the perfect start, knocking over Rory Burns (0) with the first ball of the match. Starc angled in a yorker from over the wicket and the left-hander was in no position to keep the ball out.

Hazlewood then got some bounce and nip off the wicket, which was enough for Dawid Malan (6) to nick one to the keeper. The Aussie pacer struck a double blow when he sent back England captain Joe Root for a duck. Hazlewood forced Root to poke at a perfectly-pitched delivery that seamed away enough to take the edge.

Cummins had his first wicket as Test captain when Ben Stokes (5) was squared up and steered a back of a length delivery to third slip. England went to Lunch precariously placed at 59/4, with Australia well and truly on top.

New session, old story for England as Australian domination continues

Amid the flurry of wickets, England opener Haseeb Hameed had battled hard in the first session. But his resistance ended on 25 from 75 balls. Hameed outside edged a fuller delivery from Cummins that seamed away and caught the batter in a tentative frame of mind.

Buttler and Pope provided some resistance at last for England, featuring in a 52-run stand for the sixth wicket. The former hit five fours and looked in good touch until he became Starc’s second victim. The wicketkeeper-batter fended at one outside the off-stump and feathered the ball to the Aussie keeper.

Pope perished soon after, becoming Cameron Green’s first Test victim. The well-set England batter top-edged a hook and Hazlewood, at fine leg, flung himself full length to complete a brilliant catch . There was no sting in England’s tail as Ollie Robinson (0) nicked Cummins to the keeper while Mark Wood (8) was bounced out as he fended one from the Australian captain to short leg.

Chris Woakes (21), who ensured England crossed 140 with a few crisp boundaries, became Cummins’ fifth victim. He top-edged a short one from the Aussie skipper and Hazlewood at fine leg took another impressive catch. England’s innings drew to a close at 147 but Australia couldn’t begin their response due to rain.

Also Read Article Continues below

England could have a tough task of keeping Australia's batters in control on Day 2 with James Anderson being rested and Stuart Broad being left out of the playing XI.

Edited by Samya Majumdar