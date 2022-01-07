"There’s no reason they can’t be successful" - Australia coach Justin Langer on England openers Zack Crawley and Haseeb Hameed

Australia head coach Justin Langer has backed England openers Zack Crawley and Haseeb Hameed to 'be successful in Test cricket' following their recent struggles in the format.

Langer hailed the duo as technically sound batters. In a media interaction after stumps on day three of the fourth Ashes Test, Langer noted that he was impressed with the way Crawley was playing the cover drive.

He said:

"I was very impressed today with some of the cover-driving (from Crawley). He is a tall man, but some of his cover-driving (was good). He looked like he wanted to play the pull-shot, which is a good sign and they are good tools to have to be successful in Test cricket,"

The former opener lauded Hameed's work ethic. He revealed that he had keenly been watching the 24-year-old's game and was impressed with his ability to work hard.

Langer feels the two players have the talent needed to be successful at the international level. Here's what he said:

"Hameed the same – we watched a lot of him leading into this series, he looks like a good young player. What I like about him is, I’ve been watching how hard he works on his game. He is constantly in the nets, the other day he was facing in the nets and then on the bowling machine, playing some short stuff, out in the middle, running around doing some fielding. He’s obviously got a good work ethic.

"If they keep working hard – it’s obvious they’ve got some talent – there’s no reason they can’t be successful at this level."

Both Zack Crawley and Haseeb Hameed have had an underwhelming Ashes series, averaging 11.66 and 10.14 respectively. While Crawley fell for 18 runs in England's first innings of the Sydney Test, Hameed was dismissed for just six runs.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Mitchell Starc nails the pegs of Haseeb Hameed



#Ashes | @Toyota_Aus "You could drive a bus through there!"Mitchell Starc nails the pegs of Haseeb Hameed #OhWhatAFeeling "You could drive a bus through there!" Mitchell Starc nails the pegs of Haseeb Hameed #OhWhatAFeeling #Ashes | @Toyota_Aus https://t.co/kDiypgSBrA

"England, as we expected, played really well after lunch" - Justin Langer

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow led the fightback for England after their top order failed to make an impact. The two senior batters orchestrated a stunning 128-run partnership for the fifth wicket to bail their side out of trouble.

Langer praised the two English batters, labeling their efforts 'courageous'. He added that the likes of Bairstow and Stokes have the ability to shift the momentum of any contest with their aggressive approach.

Langer said:

“England, as we expected, played really well after lunch. I thought our first two hours were similar to what we’ve seen for a lot of this Test series. It was as relentless as bowling as I’d seen – I think we had 9 or 10 maidens, incredible bowling.

"As we’ve been waiting for throughout the series, great fightback. I thought Ben Stokes was courageous with his side and obviously Jonny Bairstow a brilliant Test hundred."

Also Read Article Continues below

Bairstow brought an end to his century drought in Tests which had gone on for over three years. The right-hander is currently unbeaten on 103 with England on 258/7, trailing Australia by 158 runs in the first innings.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava