"They could do with Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari" - R Sridhar's cheeky tweet as England play out dramatic draw in 4th Ashes Test

England played out a dramatic draw in the fourth Ashes Test today at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), with Jimmy Anderson surviving the final over to deny Australia the win by just one wicket.

Of course, stunning rearguards at the venue immediately brought back memories from India's heroics at the SCG last year. Back then, the injured pair of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin pulled off a miraculous heist and kept their team in the series, batting out the entirety of the final session.

R Sridhar, who was India's fielding coach at the time, took to Twitter during the final session today saying that England's efforts made him nostalgic about last year's SCG match and added a cheeky twist to his post.

"Can't help but get nostalgic about this situation here at the @scg. @ECB_cricket could do with @ashwinravi99 & @Hanumavihari here," he wrote, adding a wink emoji.

Ashes 2021-22: England's close escape at the SCG

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes were looking well set at Tea on the final day as England looked to bat out a draw in Sydney. But Nathan Lyon had the latter caught at first slip early into the final session of the day.

Bairstow and Buttler were then looking solid and frustration was building for Australia, but that was when captain Pat Cummins delivered.

The pacer bowled a brilliant inswinger to trap Jos Buttler in front and then, two deliveries later, had Mark Wood out LBW with a brilliant yorker.

Jonny Bairstow kept England alive, but Scott Boland got his wicket in the final hour to leave Australia two wickets away from victory.

Bairstow, who scored a century in the first essay, made 41 from his 105-ball knock today.

However, Jack Leach and Stuart Broad put on a strong resistance. England looked set to survive when Australia were denied the use of pacers for the final three overs due to bad light.

But there was another twist to come as Steve Smith bagged Leach's wicket with two overs still to play.

Stuart Broad then survived an over from Nathan Lyon, leaving it to Jimmy Anderson, who was yet to face a single delivery, to keep his wicket and save the match for England.

It was Smith again who bowled the final over and Anderson managed to see it out without any scares to England's relief and the series stayed at 3-0.

The draw sees England avoid a whitewash, despite dismal performances in the Ashes this year.

