[Watch] Ollie Robinson castles Australia's Cameron Green as all-rounder shoulders arms

Ollie Robinson gave England a glimmer of hope on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba as he grabbed two wickets in two deliveries to set back a rampant Australia.

For his second wicket, Robinson got the ball to jag back in sharply from outside off, getting it to clatter the stumps as all-rounder Cameron Green shouldered arms. Green was looking to leave the ball, incidentally the first delivery he faced in the match, but the ball seamed in and hit the top of his off-stump.

The wicket left Robinson on a hat-trick, but Alex Carey, on Test debut, managed to block out the first delivery he faced.

Ashes 2021-22: Ollie Robinson denies David Warner 25th Test century

Earlier, David Warner was marching towards a century at the Gabba, making it to 94 off 175 balls. But Ollie Robinson deceived him with a slower delivery as the southpaw could only scoop it to covers for a simple catch.

Warner fell just six runs short of what would have been his 25th Test ton.

The 35-year-old opener rode his luck throughout the innings though. Warner was dismissed off a no-ball, dropped at slip and survived a run-out chance, but kept racking up the runs in what was a fine knock otherwise.

Warner hit two sixes and 11 boundaries in his 176-ball knock. He took a special liking to Jack Leach, with both of his maximums coming against England's left-arm spinner.

Warner's knock was an important one as he lost his opening partner Marcus Harris early on. He then put on a 156-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne, taking Australia into the lead. Labuschagne was dismissed for 74 by Leach as he mistimed a cut straight to point.

Steve Smith then scored 12 before edging one behind off Mark Wood. Australia added six more runs after Smith's dismissal before Robinson's double-strike. The hosts were 195/5 after Green's dismissal, with Alex Carey and Travis Head at the crease.

Yesterday, a five-wicket haul on captaincy debut from Pat Cummins helped Australia bowl England out for 147.

