Sir Alastair Cook and Steve Harmison pick who'll make way for James Anderson and Stuart Broad in 2nd Ashes 2021 Test

Former cricketers Alastair Cook and Steve Harmison have picked the two England players who should make way for fast-bowling maestros James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the second Test of the Ashes 2021 in Adelaide.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad, holders of 1156 Test wickets between them, carried drinks at the Gabba after missing out on England's playing XI. In an unexpected move, Anderson was rested, apparently to keep him fresh for the rest of the series. Broad, meanwhile, was overlooked to maintain the team's balance.

Both pacers are expected to return for the day-night Test in Adelaide, where extra swing movement will suit their bowling styles. Sir Alastair Cook, speaking on BT Sport, argued that England will have to do away with left-arm off-spinner Jack Leach, who was costly at the Gabba. He also accepted that spin can't win the visitors the Ashes.

Sir Alastair Cook explained:

"I don't think you can play spin because then you'll need the extra batting. The reason Chris Woakes played [in the first Test] was because you didn't want Ollie Robinson [batting at] 8. And Stuart Broad missed out basically because there was a comparative shoot-out between Woakes bowling and batting [against] Broad's bowling with the balance of Jack Leach. So I can't see Jack Leach playing."

He added:

"The only thing is that you just told me it's going to be really hot and sweaty in Adelaide. So Joe will have to do the spin bowling and you just accept that the way England are winning the game isn't with a spinner."

In regards to the second England player to be dropped for the second Test, former seamer Harmison feels it's a toss-up between Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson. He added that after seeing the latter's form in the first Test, he'll leave out Woakes. Harmison said:

"I don't want to drop Robinson, Wood gives me energy and aggression, Woakes give me batting. If Ollie Robinson can't play in five Test matches, his body can't get through five Test matches, the rest and rotation, that [the Adelaide Test] will potentially be the one I'll give him off. But the way he has bowled at the Gabba, at the end, it looks to me, 'You know what, I just might have to leave Chris Woakes out'. "

James Anderson and Stuart Broad are England's top wicket-takers in day-night Tests. The former averages 19.28 for his 14 wickets and the latter has picked 10 scalps at 27.30 apiece. In the 2017 Ashes Down Under, Anderson dismissed seven Aussies with the pink ball in Adelaide, being almost unplayable under the lights.

"For an hour and a half, if you get the new ball there, it does all sorts" - Sir Alastair Cook on pink ball and James Anderson's impact

Sir Alastair Cook further said England would get their window of opportunity in Adelaide if they manage to get James Anderson to bowl at dusk. He remarked:

"We are talking about this dusk period where the floodlights come on and probably about the middle session... for an hour and a half if you get the new ball there, it does all sorts. But all the other time it's quite flat. The thing about the pink ball is it throws up different connotations which makes it exciting. If England get really lucky at the right time and England get the new ball and James Anderson against the Australians, say, 4-5 down, you can get 6-7 wickets very quickly. That's what as an England fan you are excited about."

Australia won the first Test easily by a margin of nine wickets. England desperately need to win the second Test to level the series 1-1 and stay alive, making it integral for Anderson and Broad to hit the ground running.

