England crumble to 31/4, undo bowlers’ fightback on Day 2 of 3rd Ashes Test

After James Anderson’s four-fer restricted Australia’s first-innings lead to 82, England were in with a genuine chance of making a comeback in the Boxing Day Test. However, it was the same old story again with the bat for the visitors. England slipped to 31 for 4 by stumps on Day 2 of the Melbourne Test to fritter away the momentum they gained by bowling Australia out for 267.

England’s shaky start in the second innings was on familiar lines as Zak Crawley (5) nicked a length ball that was angled across him. Dawid Malan (0) fell the very next ball, trapped lbw as he was beaten for pace by one that angled back in.

Haseeb Hameed (7) registered another failure. The England opener was squared up by a back of a length delivery from Scott Boland that nipped off the seam and gave a catch behind the wickets. The move to send in nightwatchman Jack Leach (0) was a source of further embarrassment for England. The tailender left alone a delivery from Boland, only to lose his off stump as the ball shaped back in from round the wicket.

England captain Joe Root (12*) and Ben Stokes (2*) were at the crease at stumps. The visitors, still trailing by 51 runs, would need a miracle to stay afloat in the Test from here. But from what has been on display, that seems pretty much impossible.

Anderson’s four gives England hope

Before England’s batting capitulation, Anderson claimed four scalps while Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood picked up two each as the Aussies were restricted to 267. The hosts, who began the day in a commanding position, ended up gaining a first-innings lead of 82. Under-pressure Marcus Harris (76) top-scored for the hosts. However, no other Australian batter could reach a half-century as England’s faint hopes of making a comeback remained alive.

Australia began the day on a positive note as nightwatchman Nathan Lyon hit Robinson for a couple of fours. Robinson, however, had his man for 10 as Lyon nicked a good delivery that held its line. Wood then induced an edge off the in-form Marnus Labuschagne (1) and Root at slip held a key catch. Stokes trapped Harris lbw on 36. But the batter reviewed the decision and got it overturned as Snicko showed a spike.

England, however, kept fighting as Anderson got the big scalp of Steve Smith (16). The experienced Aussie batter played forward to a good length ball outside off and was bowled off the inside edge. Australia went to Lunch at 131 for 4, with Harris on the brink of a crucial fifty. The Australian opener reached the landmark in the second session by firmly pushing Wood down the ground for three.

England kept chipping away at the wickets. Robinson had Travis Head (27) caught behind off a probing delivery. Harris’ fine innings came to an end when Anderson got one to straighten and found the edge. Australian skipper Pat Cummins (21) and Starc (24*) chipped in with good contributions to lift the hosts from 207 for 7 to 267. However, England would have been pleased with their efforts until they stepped out to bat.

