"England got it totally wrong in Brisbane" - Michael Vaughan takes a jibe at Joe Root & co after Stuart Broad shines with the ball

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has once again taken a jibe at Joe Root & co. for leaving out fast bowler Stuart Broad for the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

The visitors have had a horrendous Ashes series, losing the first three Tests. Their team selection has raised eyebrows and Vaughan once fired shots at the management.

Praising Broad on Twitter, Michael Vaughan wrote:

"What a spell this is from @StuartBroad8!! Showing once again what a character he is and how England got it totally wrong in Brisbane .. !! This pitch is lively … this score already is around Par IMO."

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan What a spell this is from @StuartBroad8 !! Showing once again what a character he is and how England got it totally wrong in Brisbane .. !! This pitch is lively … this score already is around Par IMO .. #Ashes What a spell this is from @StuartBroad8 !! Showing once again what a character he is and how England got it totally wrong in Brisbane .. !! This pitch is lively … this score already is around Par IMO .. #Ashes

England left Stuart Broad out of the first Test in favor of Mark Wood, a move that didn't work out in the end. Australia completely hammered the English bowlers, posting 425 in reply to England's first innings total of 147 runs.

The visiting team managed only 297 runs in their second essay as the Aussies walked away with a comfortable nine-wicket victory. They have since gone on to clinch the series by winning the second and third Test as well.

Usman Khawaja dictates terms after Stuart Broad's new ball exploits

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



And a little nod to LeBron with the celebration! Khawaja brings up the ton with a flick through the leg side!And a little nod to LeBron with the celebration! #Ashes Khawaja brings up the ton with a flick through the leg side! And a little nod to LeBron with the celebration! #Ashes https://t.co/7oisT1vAWj

Usman Khawaja, who was inducted in the playing XI for the fourth Test in place of Travis Head, justified his selection with an outstanding century.

Meanwhile, it was Stuart Broad who got the second session going with a couple of wickets with the new ball. The veteran pacer got the cherry moving to dismiss Steve Smith and Cameron Green to leave Australia at 242/5.

Alex Carey then shared a handy partnership with Khawaja before a fine catch from Jonny Bairstow ended the former's stay in the middle. Despite losing wickets on the other hand, Khawaja played a gritty knock and reached the three-digit landmark on his return to the Test side for the first time since 2019.

Also Read Article Continues below

Australia, who are currently at 331/7 will look to bat as long as possible and post a daunting total on the scoreboard.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra