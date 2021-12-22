England likely to make 4 changes for 3rd Ashes 2021 Test: Reports

England are likely to make as many as four changes to their playing XI for the third Ashes 2021 Test. According to reports in the British media, Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, and Jack Leach will all get a chance in the Boxing Day encounter.

Crawley, who averages 28.35 after 15 Tests for England, is likely to replace one of the openers - Rory Burns or Haseeb Hameed - in Melbourne. The right-handed batter's aggressive batting style is being touted as suitable for Australian conditions.

While both Burns and Hameed have been equally dismal in terms of run-scoring so far, the latter is more likely to get the ax. Burns looked decent in the second innings of the Adelaide Test. His 95-ball 34 might just be enough to help him retain his place ahead of his partner, who scored 6 and 0 in two innings.

#Ashes An issue for England is the form of the alternative batting options they have for the MCG.In 2021:- Zak Crawley averages 11.14 from 7 Tests- Jonny Bairstow averages 25.07 from 8 Tests- Dan Lawrence averages 27.23 from 8 Tests An issue for England is the form of the alternative batting options they have for the MCG. In 2021:- Zak Crawley averages 11.14 from 7 Tests- Jonny Bairstow averages 25.07 from 8 Tests- Dan Lawrence averages 27.23 from 8 Tests#Ashes

Like at the top, England reportedly want to shake things up in the middle order as well. Here Pope, sitting on just 48 runs after two Tests, is likely to make way for the more experienced and spin-adept Jonny Bairstow. The senior wicketkeeper-batter has six Test centuries, one of them in Australia, but has been out of favor in the format of late. This could be the perfect opportunity for him to revive his career.

Who will Wood and Leach replace in England's 11?

#Ashes I do get leaving Mark Wood out of Adelaide, as it should be where England’s other quicks have the most chance to be effective. But I also think a guy who bowls 95mph combined with a ball that you can’t see could have been quite fun I do get leaving Mark Wood out of Adelaide, as it should be where England’s other quicks have the most chance to be effective. But I also think a guy who bowls 95mph combined with a ball that you can’t see could have been quite fun #Ashes

The changes in the bowling segment are less straightforward. England will need Wood's extra pace and Leach's left-arm spin on the usually flat Melbourne wicket. Wood performed well in the first Test but was rested in Adelaide. Leach, meanwhile, was simply dropped but was missed in the pink-ball Test which offered turn and bounce.

Their ingress will have to come at the cost of the experience of one of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, and the variety of one of Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson. The final changes will become clear only when the two captains walk out for toss at 5:00 AM IST on Saturday, December 26.

Edited by Samya Majumdar