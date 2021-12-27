"He deserved a five-wicket haul" - Michael Hussey on James Anderson's stellar spell on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test

Former Australia batter Michael Hussey was all praise for James Anderson after the veteran bowled one of the spells of his career on Day 2.

The 39-year-old emerged as the pick of the bowlers with a four-wicket haul in the first innings.

Anderson, who was dropped for the first Test at the Gabba, returned to the playing XI for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

He retained his place for the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and led England's charge with the ball after the Three Lions were bundled out for 185 on Day 1.

While speaking on Cricbuzz, Michael Hussey said:

"I thought England bowled really well. They stuck at their tasks really well and took 9 wickets for just over 200 today. Jimmy Anderson showed his class again today.

"Wow! What a performance from him. He bowled beautifully, particularly to the left-handers. He deserved a five-wicket haul. He was supported by other bowlers as well."

Hussey noted Anderson's ability to be at the top of his game despite being at the twilight of his career.

"He's unbelievable. Just for a fast bowler to play as many Test matches as he has - you've got to respect that longevity. He keeps his quality up all the time. He's so good because he can get the ball on that right area over and over.

"His skills and his consistency is a hallmark of his game. As a batter, it's difficult if you got someone with that kind of skills, because he's challenging both of your egdes. I admire the longevity of the guy," Hussey elaborated.

Including the Ashes, Anderson has already competed in five Test series for England in 2021. He bowled well in challenging subcontinent conditions in India and Sri Lanka and has picked up seven wickets in three innings so far in Australia.

Harris can relax for now but this game, it's really brutal: Hussey

Michael Hussey

Marcus Harris emerged as the standout batter for Australia in the first innings. The opener registered his second-highest Test score with a gritty knock of 76.

Harris was under a lot of pressure after being short of runs so far with Usman Khawaja waiting on the sidelines. The 29-year-old repaid the trust bestowed on him with a hard-earned fifty.

Hussey noted that a hundred was on the cards for Harris and the pressure on him will be at bay for a while.

"Today, Harris would be disappointed that he could not go on and get a hundred. But he'll be really relieved that he was able to get a significant score in difficult conditions," Hussey said.

"That'll take the pressure off. It'll keep the wolves at bay and keep the media attention off him and people talking about his place in the team.

"You know it's out there and it does put extra pressure on you. Harris can relax for now but this game, it's really brutal. It'll come back around quickly if you miss out few more times," he added.

The Australian bowlers had the final say on the second day following an enthralling final hour's play. Cummins and Co. claimed four wickets to close out the day, leaving England reeling at 31-4 at Stumps on Day 2.

