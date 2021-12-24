I wouldn't blame Joe Root if he's thinking 'I've had my go now, it's somebody else's turn'" - Steve Harmison

Former England pacer Steve Harmison commented on the current team's vulnerable position on all fronts. The visitors are trailing 0-2 in the Ashes with questions about their batting, tactics and overall approach being more probing than ever.

The 43-year-old admitted that if the current situation prolongs, he would not be surprised if Joe Root himself paves the way for someone else to be captain of the side. While speaking to Sportsmail, Harmison said:

"Because if this carries on Joe will be looking in the mirror and saying 'what's the point? I'll go back to being a batsman and averaging 50 every year. But I want the IPL on my CV too. I want to be England's best multi-format player.'"

Harmison added:

"Which I believe he is. I wouldn't blame the boy if he's thinking 'I've had my go now, it's somebody else's turn.'"

Joe Root was appointed England captain following Alastair Cook's resignation in 2017. The 30-year-old has had his task cut out with an insurmountable deficit being the focal point of the remainder of the series.

England have also lost last 10 of their 11 Tests in Australia, and have been ordinary in the two contests played so far.

There will naturally be question marks over Joe Root: Harmison

With an embarrassing scoreline looming and given the standard of performance by the England team, Harmison understands that Root's future as captain will be discussed. However, the former bowler does not believe that leadership and coaching is the primary issue in the national team.

Harmison stated:

"If England do lose the series, 3-2, 4-1, 5-0, whatever it is, there will naturally be question marks over Joe Root, That's the world we live in. You take those positions and you're there to be shot at."

He went on to say:

"But if people think it's as simple as replacing him and Chris Silverwood they want their heads shaking. We've got a system problem in this country."

Joe Root @root66 A great honour to lead England in an Ashes series in Australia.



We'll give everything to make you proud back home. A great honour to lead England in an Ashes series in Australia. We'll give everything to make you proud back home. https://t.co/gH5ewu73pZ

Both Joe Root and Chris Silverwood have reiterated that the series is far from being done and dusted. The latter has also emphasized that he is the right man to coach England and move them forward.

The third Ashes Test will begin on Boxing Day (December 26) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra