"It does not seem England rate Jack Leach, nor do they rate Dom Bess" - Rob Key

Former England batter Rob Key believes the talk of the team playing an all-seam attack is based on the fact that they don't rate their spinners. The Three Lions' team management are reportedly pondering over the prospect of fielding a playing XI without a spinner for the second Test.

Jack Leach endured a horrid outing at The Gabba following a very expensive spell. The left-arm spinner went for 102 runs off his 13 overs, picking up only the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. However, the only spinner in the squad to replace Leach is Dom Bess, who is yet to perform consistently for England.

With James Anderson and Stuart Broad back in contention after being dropped for the first Test, it leaves Leach's place in the playing XI under threat. While speaking to Sky Sports on YouTube, Key said:

"The biggest problem with playing a spinner is not about whether England plays a spinner, it is the fact that it does not seem England rate Jack Leach, nor do they rate Dom Bess. Spinners in the past like Ashley Giles and Graeme Swann were highly rated by their captains."

He added:

"Only in extreme circumstances like a very green pitch would be when a spinner does not feature. How do they play their spinner if Joe Root does not have full faith in them?"

Jack Leach has been included in the 12-man England squad for the second Test. His involvement in the fixture will only be revealed by Joe Root at the toss.

There shouldn't be or can't be any mental baggage or mental scarring in England camp: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain outlined the importance of remaining mentally strong as the visitors head into the second Test. Given the nature of the defeat in Brisbane, their poor record in Australia as of late and the bubbling talk of a whitewash brewing, England are in a spot of bother.

Hussain said:

"More important is the mindset of your team and realizing that there shouldn't be or there can't be any mental baggage or mental scarring. England have lost their last 10 Tests out of 11 in Australia. What we don't want is a mindset of 'here we go again'. The 2005 winning team did not have any mental baggage, that is why they were so successful."

The former top-order batsman added:

"The other thing I would say is don't put all your eggs in the pink ball basket. Yes, it is a pink ball test and it gives us a chance, but do realize that there are going to be periods in the game when the conditions will be very Australian-like."

The second Ashes Test between England and Australia is slated to start tomorrow (December 16) at the Adelaide Oval. This will be the first of two pink-ball Tests in the series, with Hobart assigned to host the final Test.

