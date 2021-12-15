Pat Cummins announces Australia's playing 11 for 2nd Ashes 2021 Test

Injured Josh Hazlewood missed out as Australia announced their playing XI for the second Ashes 2021 clash on Wednesday. West-Australian quick Jhye Richardson got the nod for his third Test appearance. David Warner, who was nastily stuck in the ribs in the first Test at the Gabba, has retained his spot.

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins said the southpaw was in "some discomfort" while batting on Tuesday, but ruled out any major issues. Cummins remarked that the premier opening batter will be "fine when the adrenaline kicks in” at the Adelaide Oval. Speaking about Warner in the pre-match press conference, Cummins said:

“He’ll be right, he had a bat yesterday, batted with some discomfort but knowing Davey he’s not going to miss this one. He’ll be fine when the adrenaline kicks in. It’s one thing batting in the nets, different thing with a packed crowd. He didn’t have painkillers, he’s played close to 90 Tests. I’m sure a lot of them have been played with discomfort or things going into the game.”

Meanwhile, Richardson has made a stunning return to first-class cricket after sitting out the better part of the last couple of years due to shoulder concerns. The 25-year-old, who was considered to play ahead of Mitchell Starc at the Gabba, has taken 23 wickets at an average of just 13.43 in four Sheffield Shield matches this season.

His teammate and another young Australian, Cameron Green, recently explained why the right-arm pacer is "ready for Test cricket". As quoted by foxsports.com.au, Green told the Unplayable Podcast:

“He’s been unreal for Western-Australia back at Shield level. He’s been so relentless with his line and length and everyone can see the skill that he’s got. He’s been going at about one an over in the games he’s been playing for us and taking a lot of wickets as well. It feels like he’s a level above state cricket and he’s ready for Test cricket again."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



#Ashes | @alintaenergy The Aussie quicks had the pink ball doing plenty in the Adelaide nets!

Australia expectedly didn't make any other changes to their team. They are 1-0 ahead in the series going into the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. A win here would all but seal the Ashes 2021 for the hosts.

Australia's Playing 11 for 2nd Ashes 2021 Test

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



David Warner is fit to play while Jhye Richardson replaces injured Josh Hazlewood.



#Ashes #Australia #England #AUSvENG Australia have confirmed their playing XI for the second Test against England. David Warner is fit to play while Jhye Richardson replaces injured Josh Hazlewood.

Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (vc), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon

Edited by Samya Majumdar