"He had a stroke of genius; looks as though he’s been around for a long time" - Brett Lee hails Pat Cummins after 1st day of Ashes 2021

It's only been a couple of sessions since he became Australia's Test captain and Pat Cummins is already inviting rich praise for his leadership.

The 28-year-old, who became Australia's second fast-bowler captain on Wednesday, saw his team dominating arch-rivals England on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba. Having asked to field first, the Aussies bowled the visitors out for just 147 on a bouncy pitch, with the captain himself returning with figures of 5/38.

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee labeled Pat Cummins's bowling changes, especially the rotation of pacer Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder Cameron Green, a "stroke of genius". Lee said the skipper's tactics concealed the fact that it was his captaincy debut and instead felt like he'd "been around for a long time".

Brett Lee told foxsports.com.au:

“He had a stroke of genius when he gets Green on, gets the breakthrough of the biggest partnership in the game and then takes him straight off because he brings on Josh Hazlewood because he can bowl at the tail. So that’s a captain that — if you’re watching, you wouldn’t think it’s his first game as captain. He looks as though he’s been around for a long time.”

Australian bowling changes were indeed spot on. New-ball bowlers Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood were immediately successful, claiming three wickets in the first six overs, including opposition captain Joe Root for a nine-ball duck.

Pat Cummins came in first change after Lunch and got rid of Ben Stokes and Haseeb Hameed.

England pulled the match back slightly with a 62-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope. The stand was broken by the unlikely hero, Green, who got his first Test wicket in his biggest match. The all-rounder was removed from the attack soon after and the captain brought himself back on to crush the English tail.

"Pat Cummins was outstanding today” - Shane Warne

Legendary former spinner Shane Warne also hailed Pat Cummins, saying his first day in the saddle went "pretty well" thanks to his own "outstanding" performance.

Warne said:

“Cummins a five-for, as captain on day one. You get a wicket first ball, luckily you don’t win the toss and don’t have to make a decision and then you knock over the opposition for 147 and takes a five-for. I reckon as far as him sitting back and thinking about his first day as captain, I reckon it’s gone pretty well for him and even better than he thought. Cummins was outstanding today.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The Australians couldn't come out to bat as rain washed away the final session at the Gabba. The Test will now resume at 5:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar