"They'll target his stumps"- Ricky Ponting accurately predicts Cameron Green's dismissal during 2nd Ashes Test 

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting called out Cameron Green's major flaw during commentary on Channel 7. The all-rounder proceeded to be dismissed in the exact same fashion as predicted by the legendary cricketer.

7Cricket @7Cricket



"A very distinct change of tactics now for Cam Green - they'll get a lot fuller and a lot straighter, they'll target his stumps."- Ricky Ponting, right as Ben Stokes runs in and ... bowls Green #Ashes

Cameron Green walked out to bat following the dismissal of Travis Head. The 22-year-old was undone by a full delivery by Ben Stokes after playing inside the line.

The ball hit the top of off stump, in a similar fashion to his dismissal in the first Test at the Gabba. During the live broadcast, just prior to Green's wicket, Ponting said:

"A very distinct change of tactics now for Cam Green. They'll be a lot fuller and lot straighter, they'll target his stumps. He sets up with a very open front foot, that is generally a sign of someone worried about getting LBW and does not want their front foot too far across in the line of the stumps."

The young all-rounder came into the series on the back of some solid form. He scored his maiden first-class double hundred for Western Australia against Queensland in the Sheffield Shield.

He is so worried and almost scared of getting out LBW: Ponting

Following the dismissal, Ponting proceeded to dissect the nature of the wicket and offered a solution for not getting squared up and playing inside the line. Ponting continued:

"Look how open his stance is, there is massive back and across movement. He is on or outside off stump with his backfoot and let us have a look at where his front foot goes. When he moves forward, he doesn't ever get outside the line of his backfoot, which causes him to square up, that right hip is exposed and he is then playing across the line of the ball."

7Cricket @7Cricket



Batting class is in session with Ricky Ponting. His lesson on Cam Green's dismissal, what it says about his technique and mentality, and also an option on how to improve things #Ashes

Ponting suggested that Green plays with a square stance that will cover the off-stump.

"If you are going to do that, start with a square stance, because when you move, you have actually squared your body back up again and you will be covering off stump. All that I see there with his setup and footwork pattern is that he is so worried and almost scared of getting out LBW that it is all that he can think about," he added.

Green currently averages 26.44 in Test cricket, which is far from his true potential with the bat, as he averages 51.66 in first class cricket. He endured a solid start to his career with a solid campaign against India at home.

Following a first ball duck in the first Test, Green could only muster 2 runs in the first innings at the Adelaide Oval. His dismissal put the hosts in a slight spot of bother at 294-5, but a 91-run partnership between Steve Smith and Alex Carey repaired the damage.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava