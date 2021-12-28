Scott Boland claims 6/7 as England capitulate to 68, concede Ashes

Australian debutant Scott Boland ran through England’s fragile batting line-up with figures of 6/7 as the visitors collapsed to an embarrassing 68 all-out in their second innings to hand over the Ashes without a fight.

Resuming their innings at 31 for 4 after 12 overs, England folded up in just 27.4 as Australia clinched the Test by an innings and 14 runs. Ben Stokes (11) began with a couple of impressive fours before being cleaned up by Mitchell Starc. The left-arm seamer got one to shape back in and Stokes had no answer.

Jonny Bairstow (5) was then trapped in front of the stumps by one from Boland that tailed in. England skipper Joe Root’s resistance ended on 28 as his flashing drive ended in the hands of slip, with Boland again striking gold. Mark Wood (0) then hit one straight back to the pacer as the debutant completed a memorable five-wicket haul.

A couple of deliveries later, Ollie Robinson (0) edged a length ball to slip to make it six for Boland. Australia went 3-0 up and retained the Ashes when Cameron Green cleaned up James Anderson (2).

“Thought we had a chance of winning today, but just not so quickly” - Scott Boland

Speaking after winning the player of the match, Boland said Australia knew they had a chance of winning today. He stated:

“Can't really believe (what has happened). We thought we had a chance of winning today when we came in, but just not so quickly. (On Test debut) I came to know on Christmas Eve, and had a lot of support from teammates and family. It was a big step up from anything that I have played, and I knew it would be tough. I want to thank the crowd for all their support over the last three days, really appreciate it.”

The fourth Test of the Ashes series will be played from January 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

