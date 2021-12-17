"Steve has handled it very well, it’s not new to him" - Marnus Labuschagne on Smith's captaincy return

Current Australian run-machine Marnus Labuschagne believes stand-in skipper Steve Smith has handled the responsibility of leading the team in the absence of Pat Cummins 'very well'.

Smith was reinstated back into the leadership group prior to the Ashes following Tim Paine's resignation as Test captain. The former skipper was named Cummins' deputy. However, it didn't take more than one Test for Smith to assume the captaincy role after Cummins was ruled out of the Adelaide Test due to COVID-19 concerns.

Speaking to Fox Cricket at the end of the second day, Labuschagne said:

"Steve has handled it very well, it’s not new to him. It’s nice to see him in that leadership role. From a team dynamic, I don’t think anything has changed. It’s the first time he has captained me."

Smith has led the team from the front thus far. The champion cricketer scored a patient 201-ball 93 to guide Australia to 473/9 declared.

"Winning games for Australia is by far the most enjoyable part" - Marnus Labuschagne

The star of the show for the home team was, undeniably Labuschagne. The No. 3 batter smashed his sixth Test ton on Day Two of the 2nd Test. He rode his luck throughout his knock as England shelled a couple of catches before Ollie Robinson dismissed him on a no-ball.

Labuschagne was eventually dismissed on 103 (305) by Robinson. He is currently averaging 62.48 in Test cricket, the second-highest average for any batter who has batted in at least 20 innings.

He is currently ranked No. 2 in the world but the 27-year-old downplayed all the hype surrounding him. He said:

"It's the first time I'd heard of it. A couple of nick off, you are right down the pecking order. I just think about scoring as many runs in each innings to try and win the game. Winning games for Australia is by far the most enjoyable part."

Australia have put themselves in a real position of strength as they reduced England to 17/2 at stumps on Day Two.

