"This is a Christmas present" - David Lloyd on Joe Root's decision to start with Jack Leach in the afternoon session

Former England cricketer David Lloyd has questioned skipper Joe Root's decision to start the post-lunch session with left-arm orthodox Jack Leach.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail UK, Lloyd reckoned that Root's defensive tactics in the afternoon session allowed Australia to get off the hook after the James Anderson-led attack bowled brilliantly in the morning.

Australia lost three quick wickets in the morning session, including the prized scalps of Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith. However, Marcus Harris and Travis Head stitched 61 runs for the fifth wicket to nullify the hard work done by the trio of Anderson, Mark Wood, and Ollie Robinson.

Leach was once again ineffective as he leaked runs at more than three runs per over. Lloyd believes Root's decision to employ the services of the spinner after lunch was a perfect Christmas gift for the home side. Lloyd said:

"But I didn’t understand the first hour after lunch on the second day. England were reeling Australia in but Joe Root put Jack Leach on and it just released the pressure."

"He went for three an over and you could just sense the batters thinking, ‘This is a Christmas present.' It was a mistake not to have a good burst at them after the break. The Test just drifted."

Australia eventually took an 82-run lead before Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland ran through England's top-order, leaving the visitors reeling at 31/4 at stumps.

"The quality of the old boy is shining through once more" - David Lloyd on James Anderson

Lloyd was full of praise for the legendary Anderson, who once again looked the best of English bowlers on the second morning. He got the ball moving both ways and looked nearly unplayable during the course of his six-over spell in the first session.

Anderson had Smith in all sorts of trouble and eventually knocked over the former Aussie skipper for a 31-ball knock of 16 runs. Lloyd said:

"Heroic effort from England’s bowlers led once again by Jimmy Anderson. The quality of the old boy is shining through once more and they can’t play a shot against him."

He added:

"All the quicker bowlers are holding sway and it seems to be the uneven bounce that’s doing the trick. It’s going to be a quick Test, that’s for sure."

Anderson eventually finished with outrageous figures of 4/33 in 23 overs, which included as many as 10 maidens.

