Ashes 2021: Usman Khawaja returns as Australia announce squad for Ashes series

Australia have recalled veteran batsman Usman Khawaja to the Ashes squad for the first time since 2019. The high-profile series is scheduled to commence on December 4 at the Gabba.

Khawaja's irresistable form in the domestic circuit has been too good for selectors to overlook. The Queensland skipper is currently the leading run-scorer in Australia's Sheffield Shield competition, amassing 404 runs at an average of 67.33.

The 34-year old will compete with Travis Head for a berth in Australia's middle-order against arch-rivals England, with Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne likely to retain their place. George Bailey commented on the presence of Head and Khawaja in the team:

"Travis finished last summer strongly, second only to Cameron Green for runs scored, and has again started the season well. He drives the game forward and can put the opposition under pressure with his ability to score quickly," chairman of selectors George Bailey said.

"Similarly, Usman Khawaja has been in great touch. He brings a calm, consistent and experienced component to the batting line up and is a proven run scorer at Test level. He also has the ability to bat across a range of positions in the batting order," the former cricketer added.

Bailey has also indicated that Marcus Harris will open with incumbent David Warner as the duo will hope to forge a strong partnership at the top-order.

“Marcus has been a consistent run scorer domestically and had a strong winter further developing his game with Leicestershire. He is a good player who will be looking to build a strong partnership with David Warner at the top of the order," he continued.

The squad will be led by incumbent Tim Paine, who has not played a single game this season due to a neck injury. The veteran wicket-keeper batter is expected to play a couple of games as Australia gear up to retain the Ashes urn.

Jhye Richardson rewarded for concentrating on red ball cricket— Bailey

Jhye Richardson has been in superlative form with the ball (Credit: Getty Images)

Along with Usman Khawaja, Jhye Richardson has also been added to an Ashes squad that boasts the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser.

“Jhye is seeing the rewards of concentrating on his red ball cricket in the build up to this series. We know he has an exceptional skill set and are excited about what he brings to the team now his body is back on track,” Bailey said.

The 25-year-old fast bowler has been on a wicket-taking spree in the domestic circuit. His 16 wickets in the Sheffield Shield for Western Australia include a five-wicket haul in last week's game against Queensland.

Australia squad: Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee