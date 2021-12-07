"How much ever cricket you play, Test cricket is a different ball game" - Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan outlines the pressure Australia will be under in Ashes 2021 

Former Tamil Nadu cricketer Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan noted the pressure Australia will be under due to the shaky buildup to the Ashes and lack of red ball cricket. The Australian team last played a contest in whites during their infamous loss at The Gabba against India in January 2021. They will now play the Ashes under new captain Pat Cummins.

When asked about the potential pressure that the home side might be under, Vidyut said it is tough to regain your groove in the longest format of the game. Australia focused on white-ball cricket to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the UAE, a competition that they ended up winning. While Vidyut acknowledged the prowess of the Australian players, he thinks it will be tough to re-adjust to Test cricket.

"I think it is going to be really hard, they all are great proven cricketers, they have performed in all formats. But, it has been a year since they have last played a Test, so that is going to be the biggest challenge for them. How much ever cricket you play, Test cricket is a different ball game," Sivaramakrishnan told Sportskeeda.

The former Chennai Super Kings player added that the first Test being played at the Gabba will also play a mental factor for Australia. The Kangaroos lost their last match at the same venue against India. It ended Australia's imperious 31-match unbeaten record at The Gabba as India went on to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"Getting back to Test cricket after a long time is not going to be easy. Yes, they won the eWorld Cup, they have been in good form in white-ball cricket But, the last Test match they played, they played at the Gabba and lost to India and that will still be playing on the back of their minds, they're playing on the same ground as well, they're playing against a good English side."

It is uncertain as to what extent the match will be contested at The Gabba given the current weather. The city of Brisbane has been subjected to La Nina, which has brought upon plenty of rain and is expected to delay cricket in Australia.

Australia are going to find it little difficult and they don't have much time: Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan

Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan added that Tim Paine's off-field scandal will only add to the pressure on Australia. He elaborated on the things that are stacked against Australia at the moment. During a conversation arranged by SONY, Vidyut said:

"So, first Test, the players may be a little rusty. However good you are, you need to get back into the groove. It's going to be the same for England, they last played against India in June but, it's slightly better Test form. So, Australia are going to find it little difficult and they don't have much time. So many things going, I don't want to say going against them, they're going to get a new captain in the format, they have not played for a while and lot of expectations."

Pat Cummins will lead the Australian team for the first time on December 8 (Wednesday) in Brisbane.

