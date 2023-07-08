Ashes 2023: "It's actually quite frightening"- Kumar Sangakkara on Ben Stokes' ability to play a blinder

Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara believes England captain Ben Stokes' ability to play incredible knocks can be difficult to handle for any opposition. The southpaw played another brilliant counter-attacking knock of 80 at Headingley in the ongoing Ashes Test on Friday.

The hosts seemed to be in a spot of bother when they were 142/7 on Day 2, but Stokes' incredible effort ensured that England conceded just a 26-run first innings lead.

Speaking on Sky Sports Cricket's Ashes Podcast, here's what Kumar Sangakkara had to say about Ben Stokes:

"He recognizes big moments so well, not just in his batting but also in his captaincy on the field. Every time he bats with the tail and there's the game on the line, he just seems to stand up. He seems to have that clarity in the way he thinks and plays in those moments. It's actually quite frightening because Stokes has made a habit of it."

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was also present in the discussion and weighed in on how good Stokes is when his team is in trouble. He added:

"He (Stokes) seems to have the ability to flick a switch where he goes from Test match mode to one-day mode. I mean he is just a phenomenal cricketer."

Others have to share the burden with Ben Stokes: Kumar Sangakkara

While Ben Stokes was able to single-handedly keep England in the game on Day 2, Sangakkara feels there have been multiple instances already in the series where England have needed their captain to do all the hard work alone.

The former cricketer opined that the hosts need a collective effort to get better as a team. He stated:

"One man can't do it all the time. The others also have to step up, share the burden, and play a bit of smart cricket when required. The English team is very young and they will recognize the big moments just like the skipper does and I think that's when this side will get to a higher level than where they are now."

Australia lead by 142 runs in their second innings and still have six wickets in hand. England's focus on Day 3 would be to ensure the visitors don't get away with a big partnership and a platform for a massive target.

