Ashes 2023: [Watch] Ben Stokes strikes with golden arm, traps Steve Smith just before Lunch

England skipper Ben Stokes proved once again just how valuable he is as a bowler as he dismissed Steve Smith just minutes before Lunch on Day 2 of the first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston on Saturday, June 17.

Stokes got the ball to angle into Smith's pads and the star batter tried to play the flick towards square leg. Strangely, he failed to get any bat on it as he played all around it and was trapped in front. The umpire took his time initially but later raised his finger to adjudge Smith out.

Smith seemed to be a bit surprised by the decision and went for a review as he felt the ball hit him a bit too high. However, the replays showed that the ball hit the stumps and he had to make the long walk back to the pavilion.

Stokes and other England players were understandably ecstatic as they knew how big Smith's wicket was.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

Back taking a MASSIVE wicket.



The captain strikes!



Steve Smith's wicket helps England win morning session

England might have been under a bit of pressure coming into Day 2 as they had declared their innings at 393/8 and had faced a bit of scrutiny for the same. However, the hosts will be delighted with the way things have panned out for them so far as they have already picked three Australian wickets.

David Warner tried to be a bit too aggressive as he chopped on a rather harmless delivery to be dismissed yet again by Stuart Broad. Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed the very next delivery as he chased a wide on and Jonny Bairstow completed a fine catch.

Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja seemed to have steadied Australia's innings, but Smith's wicket just before Lunch was a hammer blow for the visitors. They will need Travis Head to fire and Khawaja to continue anchoring the innings.

