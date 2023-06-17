Ashes 2023: [Watch] Moeen Ali cleans up Cameron Green with an absolute peach

Moeen Ali is enjoying a successful return to Test cricket as he picked up his second wicket of the day by cleaning up Australian all-rounder Cameron Green during the first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston on Saturday.

The pitch in Edgbaston is starting to have a bit of turn on offer and Ali ensured he bowled the perfect off-spinner's delivery to send Green packing. The off-spinner lured the all-rounder to go for the big booming cover drive and Green's eyes lit up by looking at the ball tossed up outside off-stump.

However, as Cameron Green shaped up for a cover drive, the ball turned past his inside-edge and crashed into the stumps through the gap between his bat and pad. Moeen Ali was delighted and rightly so as Green had the ability to score quick runs and hurt England.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Moeen Ali keeping England in the hunt on Day 2

England seemed to be right on top after the first session on Day 2 as they had already sent three Australian batters back to the hut. However, Travis Head began his counter attack in the second session and scored runs quickly.

Usman Khawaja continued to hold fort from one end while Head played his shots and Australia threatened to run away with the session. However, Moeen Ali dismissed Head just after his half-century and the wicket of Cameron Green is also a big one for England to keep the visitors' run rate in check.

At the time of writing, Usman Khawaja has completed a sensational maiden Test hundred on English soil and has found a great ally in Alex Carey. The wicketkeeper has also begun to score quickly and get Australia closer to the lead. England will ideally want at least one more wicket before end of play on Day 2.

