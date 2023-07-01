Ashes 2023: [Watch] Pat Cummins' double-strike puts England in massive trouble on Day 4 of Lord's Test

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has pushed England into deeper trouble with an incredible double-wicket over on Day 4 of the ongoing Ashes 2023 second Test in Lord's. The Speedster sent back both Joe Root and Harry Brook in a space of four deliveries and has put his team in a commanding position.

The onus was on Root once again to get his team out of trouble after losing two quick wickets. However, the former England captain couldn't do much about an absolute snorter from Cummins.

The back-of-the-length delivery from Pat Cummins was too good for Joe Root as the latter could only glove it while fending it away. David Warner completed the catch safely in the first sleep and the Aussies were understandably ecstatic.

Pat Cummins seemed to be in great rhythm and new batter Harry Brook seemed to be expecting a barrage of short balls. He did manage to score a boundary, but his plot of hanging back in the crease for the short ball ended up being the reason for his wicket.

Brook tried to defend a good length delivery from Cummins and played the line of the ball. However, the Australian captain got the ball to pitch and straighten just enough to square up Brook and dislodge his furniture. This just showed how good Cummins can be when in complete rhythm.

Here's a video of both dismissals:

Stokes-Duckett consolidate after Pat Cummins' early dents

Australia set a target of 371 runs for England and it seemed that the Bazball ideology of the hosts would have made them fancy their chances of chasing it down. However, the start was far from impressive as Mitchell Starc sent back Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope and showed shades of his vintage best.

Cummins' double strike put England in an incredibly difficult position at 45/4. However, skipper Ben Stokes and opener Ben Duckett have been able to negotiate the remaining overs and have added 69 runs for the fifth wicket.

England end the day at 114/4, still a massive 257 runs away from the target. Australia, on the other hand, will be delighted with the way the day has gone for them and will be keen to get the remaining six wickets and take a 2-0 lead in the series.

