Ashes 2023 weather update: Leeds weather report for July 6-10 for 3rd ENG vs AUS Test 

Australia will look to take an unassailable 3-0 lead when they lock horns with England in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds, starting on Thursday, July 6.

The visitors have been dominant so far in the series, winning the clutch moments in both Tests to take a 2-0 lead. Steve Smith scored a fine century at Lord's before an all-round show from the bowlers in the fourth innings helped the Aussies secure a 43-run win.

Despite the victory, Pat Cummins hinted that Australia might make one change to their playing XI. They are likely to rest Josh Hazlewood and bring in Scott Boland, who had a sedate outing at Edgbaston, picking up only two wickets.

England, on the other hand, have already announced their playing XI for the third Test. Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the series due to an injury, while James Anderson has been dropped from the playing XI owing to his dismal performances in the first two Tests. Young fast bowler Josh Tongue also missed out as the management brought in Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood to the playing XI.

Ben Stokes and Co. will have a mountain to climb to pull one back in the five-match Test series.

Leeds weather - Headingley weather for July 6-10 - Heavy rains predicted on Day 3 and 5

Ashes 2023 has lived up to its billing so far, with both matches going down to the wire. Fans will expect another cracking contest in Leeds, however, their hopes might be dashed with heavy rains in the forecast on Day 3 and 5, according to BBC Weather. A significant amount of play would be lost in the upcoming Test match going by the forecast.

Temperatures are predicted to be as high as 26 degrees Celsius in the next five days and will go down to as low as 12 degrees Celsius.

Poll : 0 votes