Ashes 2023 weather update: Manchester weather report for July 27-31 for 5th ENG vs AUS Test 

England were denied a chance to level the five-match series 2-2 at Old Trafford in Manchester after rain played spoilsport on Day 5. The home side will hope that the rain gods stay away from the pitch at The Oval as they look to end the five-match series in a draw.

The English side were in the driver's seat going into the final day with five wickets needed to win the Test match and Australia still trailing by 61 runs. However, umpires had to abandon the fifth day's play, enabling the visiting side to retain the Ashes urn.

Unfortunately, fans have very little to rejoice in the fifth Test as well. According to BBC Weather, the forecast at the Kia Oval in London suggests that there are chances of rain throughout the Test match.

While Day 1 has around a 50 per cent probability of precipitation, the second looks a lot bright. The third day has moderate rain in the forecast, while it will be once again bright and sunny fourth day.

The fifth and final day would be the worst hit as the forecast suggests that there is approximately a 70 per cent chance of rain, which might once again abandon the entire 90 overs. The temperature will hover around 18-22 degrees Celsius throughout the five days, with humidity expected to be in the 60s on average.

England will hope they get as much game time as possible to force a result to level the series. Australia, on the other hand, would be happy with a draw as it will ensure their first Ashes series win on English soil since 2001.

"Don't want Australia to be able to say they have won this series" - England skipper Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes looked dejected at the end of the fourth Test in Manchester. However, he reiterated that the result of the fourth Test won't hamper the morale of the side.

"Australia want to come here and win the Ashes, we want to win this game because we don't want Australia to be able to say they have won this series," Stokes said to BBC Sport.

"We have been very clear about that even before the series started. We want to win this game," he added.

The final Test will get underway at the Kia Oval on Thursday, July 27.