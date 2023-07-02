How did Jonny Bairstow get run out?

Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in a bizarre fashion during the second Test of the 2023 Ashes series at Lord's.

The England batter ducked a bouncer from Cameron Green on the final ball of the 52nd over in the second innings. However, without realizing that the ball wasn't dead, Bairstow wandered out of his crease for a discussion with partner Ben Stokes in the middle.

Meanwhile, Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps with Bairstow outside his crease. The Aussies appealed for a run-out, and the third umpire adjudged Bairstow out because he was not in his crease and the ball wasn't yet dead per the on-field umpire.

There were loud boos from the fans at Lord's following the dismissal, which also generate a buzz among the cricket fans and experts on social media.

ICC's playing conditions for the WTC 2023-25 cycle (Law 20.1.1.1) states that the ball becomes dead when it is finally settled in the hands of the wicketkeeper or bowler, while Law 20.1.2 adds the ball is considered dead when the bowler's end umpire deems it as such. It reads:

20.1.2 The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.

Moreover, law 20.2 states that the umpire alone can decide whether the ball is settled in the hands of the wicketkeeper or not.

It is according to these aforementioned laws that Bairstow was adjudged run out.

Jonny Bairstow could score just 10 runs in 2nd innings of Lord's Test

Bairstow came out to bat at number seven for England in the second innings of the Lord's Test. The right-handed batter scored 10 runs off 22 balls before getting run out.

Ben Stokes continues to lead the chase for England. The captain has completed his 100 and England are 251/6 just after lunch, needing 120 more runs to win.

Stuart Broad has joined Stokes in the middle after Bairstow's run-out. You can follow the live scorecard of this match right here.

