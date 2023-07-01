Ashes 2023: "You're soon going to be 0-2 down lads" - Nasser Hussain warns England to 'learn from mistakes'

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has warned the hosts to accept their mistakes and learn from them ahead of Day 4 of the ongoing Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's. England almost gifted Australia a lead of 91 runs after being in a strong position in their first innings.

The batters decided to take on the short-ball ploy from the visitors and eventually fell right into the set trap. They lost their final six wickets for just 47 runs and Australia managed to swell the lead to 221 runs by the end of play on Day 3.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Day 4, Nasser Hussain explained the importance of England owning up to the mistakes they made in the first innings. He said:

"Mistakes are a part of sport. It has always been there and it will always be there. They need to learn from their mistakes in the first innings and their mistakes were to go after the ball that they shouldn't have on a number of occasions that cost them four wickets and could cost them the game."

However, Hussain claimed that if the hosts continue to be ignorant about the flaws and look at them as just a brand of cricket that they play, they could lose the Lord's Test as well. He added:

"What it does do from the periphery is that they will question every decision. What you got to do is shut out the noise but not be stubborn. You've made mistakes in the first innings so put it right. Otherwise, if you're going to say 'Thats the way we play' you're soon going to be 0-2 down lads. Learn from your mistakes and be better second time around."

Nasser Hussain feels the 'damage was done' late on Day 2

Nasser Hussain, after end of play on Day 3, had spoken on Sky Sports about why England's ploy to go hard after Tea on Day 2 hurt them badly. He feels that at 188/1, the hosts had the game under control and that they just gave away the advantage by deciding to fall prey to the short-ball ploy.

On this, Nasser Hussain stated:

"The batting yesterday [Thursday] after tea, and then following it up today, they [England] just did not play the percentages. The damage was done yesterday," he said. "England got into a really strong position when the sun was out but became happy hookers after tea when every ball had to go."

It seems like England's only chance to win the Test is to bowl Australia out as soon as possible on Day 4 and then back themselves to chase down the target.

