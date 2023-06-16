Ashes diaries: When Shane Warne footed the 5-figure bill for England players’ helicopter ride!

As the iconic Ashes battle resumes between England and Australia from Friday, June 16, with the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, one is bound to miss Shane Warne. The late spin wizard enthralled fans, first with his mesmerizing bowling skills and post-retirement with cheeky commentary.

In a shocking development, the Aussie legend, arguably the greatest leg-spinner in cricket history, passed away at the age of 52 in March 2022 while holidaying on the island of Ko Samui in Thailand. His untimely demise left the entire cricketing fraternity in mourning.

While Warne may have spun his way into another world, his connection with the Ashes will be inseparable. In fact, he is the leading wicket-taker in the legendary competition, having claimed 195 wickets in 36 matches at an average of 23.25, with 11 five-fers and four 10-wicket match hauls.

David Waters @David_J_Waters On the eve of the most awaited Ashes in memory, I can’t help feel sad this will be the first one in my cricketing lifetime Shane Warne isn’t involved in. The pinnacle of playing and commentating. The King. On the eve of the most awaited Ashes in memory, I can’t help feel sad this will be the first one in my cricketing lifetime Shane Warne isn’t involved in. The pinnacle of playing and commentating. The King. https://t.co/BJQl9SItLH

With the Ashes fever gripping fans, we look back at an incident that highlights the generous side of Warne.

“He quietly fixed up the bill” - When Adam Gilchrist opened up on the other side of Warne

During his career, Warne achieved heights that very few players in the game have managed to reach. However, off the field, he was embroiled in numerous controversies, which affected his married life as well.

Following his death, though, his former teammate Adam Gilchrist shed light on Warne’s generous nature, while paying an emotional tribute to the spin king.

In a column for The Daily Telegraph, Gilchrist opened up on how Warne once arranged helicopters for English cricketers so that they could visit an exclusive golf club outside Melbourne. The bill for the adventure was a whopping one - in five figures. However, Warne paid for the same without whining.

Gilchrist recalled:

“A number of the English players flew via helicopter to an exclusive golf club outside Melbourne after Warnie arranged the flights and rounds of golf for them. I know they gave Warnie a gift for doing so but when the bill came in, it was five figures.

“When the bill arrived Warnie’s reaction was “oh, okay then.’’ At no point did he say “are they going to pay me?’’ He just quietly fixed up the bill and moved on. There was no complaining or whining from Warnie. That was typical of the man and his generosity of spirit,” Gilchrist added.

James @Surreycricfan 🏏 The ashes commentary will not be the same without Shane Warne tomorrow The ashes commentary will not be the same without Shane Warne tomorrow ❤️🏏 https://t.co/JS5vAo5qP9

In a remarkable career spanning 15 years, Warne claimed 708 wickets in 145 Tests and 293 scalps in 194 ODIs. Apart from his exceptional numbers, the Aussie great is also credited with reviving the art of leg-spin.

