"If there are two players who can do the job for England, it's Ben Stokes and Joe Root" - Mike Hussey after an eventful last hour on Day 2 

Former Aussie batter Michael Hussey feels Australia will be pleased after claiming four wickets in the final hour of Day 2, leaving England reeling at 31-4. The 46-year old believes Ben Stokes and Joe Root are the only players who can stabilize England's fluttering ship.

While reviewing Day 2 on Cricbuzz Chatter, Mike Hussey commented on the environment in the Australian camp following a riveting last hour of the day. According to the 46-year old, Ben Stokes and Joe Root will be the last hope for the tourists. Hussey said:

"If there are two players who can do the job for England, it's Ben Stokes and Joe Root. But I think it's the last hope. The Australians will be cock-a-hoop tonight. They would be so happy the way the last hour panned out."

Hussey added:

"I know what the Aussie camp will be saying overnight. They'll be saying, 'We need to be patient and disciplined and have to bowl enough in the right areas to create a chance or two.'"

An impactful bowling display by the English bowlers saw them take seven wickets for just 143 runs. Just after tea on Monday, England bowled out Australia for 267 runs, with the hosts taking a lead of 82 runs in the first innings.

However, a fiesty opening spell by the Aussie pacers put their side in a commanding position and reduced England to 22/4. This brought Ben Stokes and Joe Root into the middle and much will be dependent on the duo on Day 3 of the third Ashes Test.

"You cannot write them off" - Hussey feels that English batters will need to have luck on their side on Day 3

Australia v England - 3rd Test: Day 2

While acknowledging how tough it will be for English batters, Hussey mentioned that one can't write off world-class batters like Joe Root and Ben Stokes.

Hussey, who has more than 12,000 international runs to his name, believes the first hour on Day 3 will be extremely crucial for the visitors. While suggesting that Stokes and Root rotate strike and frustrate Australia as much as possible, Hussey said:

"It's going to be extremely difficult for England, they're going to need luck. But they are two world-class players (Stokes and Root). You cannot write them off. I guess for their sake they're gonna find a way to get through the first hour."

Hussey added:

"They have to try to rotate strike and frustrate Australia as much as possible. As the ball gets a little bit older, then take the opportunity to score. I think they need at least 150 to put some pressure on Australians."

After some high-octane performances from Pat Cummins and Co. England's score read 31/4 after stumps on Day 2 in Melbourne. With Australia having the upper hand in the game, an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match Ashes series might be on the cards for the hosts.

