Ashish Nehra set to become Ahmedabad IPL team's head coach, Gary Kirsten roped in for 'mentor' role - Reports

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra is set to become the head coach of the new Ahmedabad-based franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, news agency PTI reported today.

The franchise is also reportedly set to hire former England batter Vikram Solanki as their director of cricket and World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten as a mentor.

A senior source in the IPL was quoted as saying by PTI:

"As far as I have heard, they have signed Ashish as their head coach and someone who would be in overall charge of the franchise. Solanki will be the Director of Cricket and also expected to double up as batting coach and Kirsten will be in a mentorship role."

Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten shared the dressing room when the former was in his playing days and the latter was India's head coach. The two were also part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) coaching staff at one point.

Vikram Solanki has also had a stint as a coach in the IPL.

Nehra reportedly had offers from multiple franchises, but only wanted to take up the job of head coach, where he would have a significant say in team composition and strategy. The Ahmedabad job would allow him to build a squad from scratch.

Ahmedabad franchise to formalise Ashish Nehra, other hirings after BCCI green light

The Ahmedabad-based franchise is yet to receive a formal 'Letter of Intent' from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following a dispute over its ownership.

The CVC Capital group won the bid for the ownership of the franchise, but due to its involvement in betting companies and with betting being illegal in India, the BCCI had to look into the matter.

However, the franchise is set to receive the LOI later this month, following which the coaching appointments of Ashish Nehra and the rest will be formally announced.

The IPL source told PTI:

"The Ahmedabad franchise can't announce it formally as it is a BCCI diktat and they can only make a formal announcement after they get the LOI. The head honchos of Ahmedabad franchise has already interviewed the trio and short-listed them for the season."

After announcing the coaches, the team, along with the Lucknow franchise, will announce their three draft picks before the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, which is set to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

