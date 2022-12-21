"Ashwin, Axar and Kuldeep will together pick up 14-15 wickets" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 2nd IND vs BNG Test

Aakash Chopra expects Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav to pick up a bagful of wickets in the second Test against Bangladesh.

The final Test of the two-match series will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur from Thursday, December 22. KL Rahul and Co. head into the game with a 1-0 lead, having registered a convincing 188-run win in the first Test in Chattogram.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted that India's spinners will torment the Bangladesh batters in Mirpur, elaborating:

"Ashwin, Axar and Kuldeep will together pick up 14-15 wickets. Spin will completely hold sway. I feel Ashwin will shine more in this match because you will find slightly more help for the finger spinners on this pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. So gear up, Ashwin is going to pick up a five-wicket haul, that's what I feel."

Chopra reckons Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will strike a few blows with the ball for the hosts. The former Indian opener said:

"My second prediction is that Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will together pick up at least seven to eight wickets. I am not expecting India to bat only once, they might have to bat two times like it was required in the last match."

Taijul and Mehidy picked up four wickets apiece in India's first innings of the Chattogram Test. The off-spinner also snared one of the two Indian wickets to fall in their second innings.

"Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will together score 100 or more runs" - Aakash Chopra

Shreyas Iyer scored 86 runs in India's first innings of the Chattogram Test. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra expects Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to be amongst the runs for the visitors, explaining:

"I feel Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will together score 100 or more runs, even if they get to bat only once. I feel some blows might be struck at the top, there are more chances of wickets falling against spin with the new ball as it will pitch, grip and go fast."

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting an Indian win in Mirpur, saying:

"I am saying India will win this match and they will take one more step towards the WTC final. I am very excited because if you reach two consecutive WTC finals, it is praiseworthy. I will be very happy."

India have emerged victorious in both Tests they have played in Mirpur previously. They thrashed the hosts by an innings and 239 runs in 2007 and registered a 10-wicket win three years later.

