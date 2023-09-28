"Ashwin ka Hukum" - Top 10 funny memes as Ravichandran Ashwin replaces Axar Patel in India's 15-man World Cup squad

Veteran spin bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin made a late entry into India's 15-man World Cup squad on Thursday (September 28). As Axar Patel failed to recover from a left quadriceps injury, selectors roped in Ashwin to replace him in the squad.

Axar Patel was originally in the squad announced earlier and also played during the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. Unfortunately, he got injured while batting in the final Super Four match of that tournament against Bangladesh.

He has been on the sidelines ever since, working hard at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to regain match fitness. Ravichandran Ashwin got a recall into the ODI side for the Australia series even though he played only two ODI matches in the last six years.

Ashwin made optimum use of his chances and performed well in the first two ODIs against Australia in Mohali and Indore to impress the team management. As Axar Patel could not attain optimum fitness in time, selectors took the call to include Ashwin in the squad at his expense.

Fans took note of the latest change to the Indian World Cup squad and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

Team India's schedule for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 pm IST

Match 8: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 pm IST

Match 13: October 15 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 pm IST

Match 17, October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 pm IST

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Qualifier 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 43, November 11 - India vs Qualifier 1, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST

India's 15-man World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

Do you think India can go on and win the World Cup with this squad? Let us know your views in the comments section.