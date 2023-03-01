"Ashwin was seen trying a little too much" - Aakash Chopra says Australia are way ahead in the 3rd Test vs India

Aakash Chopra believes Australia are in a strong position in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the Indian spinners, apart from Ravindra Jadeja, haven't been amongst the wickets.

The Australian spinners bowled out India for 109 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in Indore on Wednesday, March 1. The hosts' spinners didn't enjoy similar success as Steve Smith and Co. ended the day at 156/4, with a significant 47-run lead on a difficult pitch to bat.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that Ravindra Jadeja has been the sole warrior for the hosts in the bowling department, observing:

"India have picked up four wickets. Jadeja has taken all four - he had dismissed Labuschagne off a no-ball, which was bad. We are not using the DRS well and Ashwin was seen trying a little too much. Axar Patel hasn't picked up wickets in this series, he hasn't bowled much, but the captain is looking at him to take wickets."

Chopra praised Usman Khawaja for playing a crucial knock for the visitors, elaborating:

"Usman Khawaja is proving to be a very good player in subcontinental conditions. He played well in Sri Lanka and Pakistan and here as well - both in Delhi and this match. He has confidence in his defense and takes chances with his shots. He got out playing the reverse sweep once and here while playing the sweep, but if you don't hit, runs will not be scored."

Khawaja scored 60 runs, the only half-century on Day 1 of the Indore Test. He strung together a 96-run second-wicket partnership with Marnus Labuschagne (31) to give Australia the upper hand.

"When the second day's play happens, you will remember Delhi" - Aakash Chopra says India will have to dismiss Australia quickly

Ravindra Jadeja ran through Australia on Day 3 of the Delhi Test. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that India will want to do an encore of their third day's performance in the Delhi Test on Day 2 in Indore, stating:

"Australia are not only ahead by 47 runs, they are way ahead in this match. When the second day's play happens, you will remember Delhi, because you had bowled out the opposition team for 113 on the third morning there. They collapsed from a very strong position."

Chopra concluded by opining that it will be an uphill task ahead for Rohit Sharma and Co. if they don't bowl out Australia early on the second morning, saying:

"You will go with that hope and to bowl slightly better. If Australia win the first session, it will become very difficult for India. India have to dismiss them in the first one-and-a-half hours - 30 to 35 runs maximum, and then more application in batting."

Australia have Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green at the crease, with Alex Carey to follow. India will hope to get a couple of early wickets before running through the lower order comprising Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann.

