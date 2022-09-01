Asia Cup 2022: "I have a slight problem with Yuzi Chahal" - Aakash Chopra on leg-spinner's spell in India vs Hong Kong match

Aakash Chopra is slightly concerned about Yuzvendra Chahal's defensive bowling approach during India's Asia Cup 2022 match against Hong Kong.

Chahal conceded just 18 runs in his four overs but went wicketless in the Men in Blue's final Group A game in Dubai on Wednesday (August 31). Rohit Sharma and Co. registered a comfortable 40-run win to become the first team to qualify for the Super 4 stage from the group.

Chopra reflected on India's defense of the 193-run target in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He had the following to say about Chahal's bowling performance:

"I have a slight problem with Yuzi Chahal. He is bowling slightly fast and flat, he is not trying to bowl leg-spin. I don't know, somebody has to talk to him that it is not a spin-friendly surface, but he will have to bowl some leg-spin."

Chopra was appreciative of the fighting spirit displayed by the Hong Kong batters. The former India opener elaborated:

"Babar Hayat batted extremely well. Till the time Babar Hayat and Kinchit Shah were there, Zeeshan Ali and Scott McKechnie also came towards the end and scored runs, everyone tried their best to make the match competitive."

Babar Hayat top-scored for Nizakat Khan's side with a 35-ball 41. Kinchit Shah (30 off 28), Zeeshan Ali (26* off 17) and Scott McKechnie (16* off 8) also made decent contributions with the bat.

"It is a problem" - Aakash Chopra on Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh's expensive spells

Avesh Khan conceded more than 50 runs in his four overs.

While praising Ravindra Jadeja (1/15 in four overs) for his economical spell, Chopra was disappointed with Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh's performances with the ball, explaining:

"Ravindra Jadeja was economical but Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh, the two of them nearly gave 100 runs in their combined eight overs. It is a problem if they are our second-best and third-best bowling options."

Chopra concluded by stating that the 'inexperienced and weak' bowling could hurt India going ahead in the tournament. The renowned commentator observed:

"We will have to address it if we are getting hit like that against Hong Kong. You will have to bowl on such surfaces, there was no dew. I expected a bit more. I had said our bowling is weak, and I saw our bowling inexperienced and weak against Hong Kong as well. That's something that might hurt us badly afterwards."

Arshdeep and Avesh picked up a wicket apiece but conceded 44 and 53 runs respectively in their four-over spells. While the Punjab Kings pacer gave a decent account of himself in India's first game against Pakistan, the Lucknow Super Giants seamer was found wanting in that match as well.

