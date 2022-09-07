Asia Cup 2022: "You will not get a better option than Mohammad Shami" - Irfan Pathan on India's bowling issues ahead of T20 World Cup

Irfan Pathan feels Team India cannot get a better option than Mohammad Shami to operate with the new ball at the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The Indian bowlers have been found wanting in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Men in Blue failed to defend 182 and 174-run targets against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively in their first two matches of the Super 4 stage and are almost eliminated from the tournament.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan cast his vote for Shami to be brought back into the Indian team's scheme of things for the World Cup. He elaborated:

"The team you chose, you didn't use the sixth bowler, and you didn't get the result you wanted from the other five bowlers. Now there is an opportunity here whether a bowler can come in the World Cup race who can help the Indian team. I feel if you are looking for only the new ball, you will not get a better option than Mohammad Shami."

While acknowledging that there are other options as well, Pathan pointed out an area where the Bengal pacer scores over them. The former India all-rounder said:

"There are a lot of bowlers who have raised their hands, there are options, but they are young and inexperienced. If you see experience and form, Mohammad Shami is furthest ahead."

Shami has not been considered for the Indian T20I side since the World Cup last year. Although the 32-year-old has played just 17 T20Is so far, he excelled for the Gujarat Titans in their title-winning run in IPL 2022.

"You also want to win" - Irfan Pathan on Rohit Sharma experimenting with a spin-heavy attack

Hardik Pandya played as the third pacer in the Asia Cup Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pathan was asked about Rohit Sharma trying out a spin-heavy attack in the ongoing Asia Cup. He replied:

"You don't want to only learn, you also want to win. That is the reality. No team thinks that they will just play the World Cup and it is okay to lose the other matches, that does not happen."

Pathan pointed out that India should have defended the 174-run target against Sri Lanka on the Dubai surface. The cricketer-turned-commentator observed:

"You will have to prepare better. You will have to first accept that you didn't play good cricket. You should have defended these runs, close to 180, on this pitch."

The Indian seamers failed to pick up a wicket in Tuesday's (September 6) game against Sri Lanka, with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis stringing together a first-wicket partnership of 97 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin brought the Men in Blue back into the game by scalping four quick wickets. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka, however, strung together an unbroken 64-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take their team across the line.

