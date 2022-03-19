Asia Cup 2022 to be played in T20 format in Sri Lanka from August 27 

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the dates for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The multi-nation tournament will be played in the T20 format. The qualifiers for the competition are scheduled to begin on August 20 while the main tournament is set to be played from August 27 to September 11 in Sri Lanka.

The last edition of the Asia Cup was held in 2018. It is worth mentioning that the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The council also had plans to conduct the competition in June of 2021. However, the tournament could not be staged due to the pandemic and the jam-packed international cricketing calendar.

The ACC wrote on Twitter:

"The Asia Cup 2022 (T20 Format) will be held in Sri Lanka from 27 August - 11 September later this year. The Qualifiers for the same will be played 20 August 2022 onwards."

Meanwhile, the 15th edition of the Asia Cup will be played ahead of the impending T20 World Cup 2022, which begins in October this year in Australia. This could give fans yet another opportunity to relish a clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan prior to the marquee event.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah's term as ACC president extended by one year

The council confirmed on Saturday that Jay Shah's tenure as the president of ACC was unanimously extended by one year at its annual general meeting. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Shammi Silva had proposed Shah's extension and it was unanimously approved by all the other members. The ACC wrote on Twitter:

"AGM Update: The ACC Members unanimously decided that the tenure of Mr. @JayShah as ACC President and that of the Executive Board along with its Committees will continue until the 2024 AGM @BCCI @TheRealPCB @BCBtigers @ACBofficials @ThakurArunS."

Shah took over from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan as the ACC president in January of 2020. He will hold the position till the council's 2024 AGM.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar