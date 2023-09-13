Asia Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Sri Lanka match (Updated) ft. Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav

In the fourth match of the Super Four stage, India thumped Sri Lanka in a low-scoring encounter, bagging a crucial win by 41 runs to seal their spot in the grand finale, which is set to take place on September 17.

After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma didn't hesitate to bat first. Both the openers started off well with an 80-run partnership. Rohit got the team off to a flier, smacking a 48-ball 53-run knock with seven fours and two sixes.

However, Shubman Gill was dismissed for 19. The left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage was the wrecker-in-chief, taking the big wickets of Gill, Virat Kohli, and Sharma in the span of just 11 runs to turn the game on its head.

At 91/3, both Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul got together and tried to revive India's innings putting up a 63-run fourth-wicket partnership. Both the batters reached their thirty-plus scores before getting perished. India wilted under pressure after the dismissals of both set batters.

The part-time off-spinner Charith Asalanka supported Wellalage pretty well. He took four wickets in the form of Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav.

In the death overs, Axar Patel played a handy knock of 26 runs to take the Men in Blue to 213 runs in 49.1 overs. Wellalage ended the innings with a maiden five-wicket haul.

In response, Sri Lanka couldn't get off to a good start as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj made life tough for the top-order batters. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka put on a 43-run fourth-wicket partnership but lost their wickets to in-form Kuldeep Yadav in quick succession.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage put Indian bowlers in a spot of bother for a few overs, stitching a 63-run stand for the seventh wicket. However, Ravindra Jadeja broke the threatening partnership to open up the gates for India.

Eventually, Kuldeep Yadav sealed the deal, finishing with a four-wicket haul. With the 41-run thumping victory, Team India progressed to the final. With this defeat, Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak came to an end in ODIs.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

With his 53-run knock over Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma rocketed to the top position on the batting chart, accumulating 194 runs from four innings. Bangladesh's top-order batter, Najmaul Hossain Shanto descended to the second rank with 193 runs.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam slid down to the third position, amassing 178 runs from three innings. Lankan batters Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis occupied fourth and fifth positions, scoring 167 and 162 runs respectively.

Indian batters Shubman Gill and KL Rahul settled with sixth and seventh spots respectively. They would be hoping to climb up in the forthcoming games.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Kuldeep Yadav became the leading wicket-taker after scalping a four-wicket haul over Sri Lanka, racking up nine wickets overall in the competition. Dunith Wellalage, Sri Lankan left-arm spinner's fifer over India propelled him to the second rank.

Pacers Haris Rauf and Taskin Ahmed slid down to the third and fourth spots, bagging nine wickets apiece. Shaheen Afridi occupied the fifth position, accumulating eight wickets. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, with five wickets, jumped to the 10th slot.