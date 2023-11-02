“Asia Cup highlights” - Fans react as India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs in 2023 World Cup clash

A clinical all-round performance helped India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs in the 2023 World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2.

With the win, the Men in Blue have become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals by stretching their unbeaten run to seven games.

Chasing 358, Lanka were bundled out for 55 runs in 19.4 overs. Only three batters reached double figures, including Kasun Rajitha (14), Maheesh Theekshana (12), and Angelo Mathews (12), as India bowlers dominated the batting unit.

For India, Mohammed Shami continued his sublime form with a five-wicket haul (5/18), while Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja settled for one wicket apiece.

Earlier in the day, India posted 357/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Shubman Gill top-scored with a run-a-ball 92, while Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer chipped in with scores of 88 (94) and 82 (56), respectively.

Dilshan Madushanka starred with the ball, finishing with 5/80, while Dushmantha Chameera picked up one wicket.

India's win came weeks after they bundled out the Islanders for 50 runs in 15.2 in their last meeting in the 2023 Asia Cup final in Colombo. The Men in Blue won that game by 10 wickets.

Fans on X trolled Sri Lanka for their below-par performance again India. One user wrote:

“Asia Cup highlights broadcasted today between India vs Sri Lanka.”

Here are some more reactions:

Sri Lanka on verge of missing out on 2025 Champions Trophy spot

Sri Lanka are on the verge of missing out on the 2025 Champions Trophy spot after losing to India in the 2023 World Cup. They are currently placed seventh with two wins in seven games.

They must finish in the top seven to directly qualify for the Champions Trophy. Pakistan have already qualified for the tournament as hosts.

Kusal Mendis and company have managed only two wins in the marquee ICC tournament that came against Netherlands and England, respectively. They will play their last two league stage matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand on November 6 and 9, respectively.