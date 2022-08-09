"India should have kept an extra seamer"- Saba Karim as BCCI names 15-member squad for Asia Cup

Former India cricketer Saba Karim has said that India missed a trick as they announced the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. He feels that the Men in Blue lacks an extra seamer in the UAE for the showpiece tournament. The statement comes after Deepak Chahar failed to find a place in the main squad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has chosen Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan as the three main seamers in the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. All-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to be the fourth seamer on the list.

Speaking to India news, Saba Karim said:

“I feel India should have kept an extra seamer in the squad because teams usually play with three seamers. Deepak Chahar is in the scheme of things and kept on the standby list after gaining full fitness. If you want to proceed with another seam option, one of the players among Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh or Deepak Chahar will make it to the T20 World Cup squad.”

The former Indian selector also credited spinner Ravi Bishnoi for breaking into the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup. Karim felt that the LSG spinner continued to impress the selectors during his limited opportunities.

He further stated:

“Ravi Bishnoi has forced the selectors with his performance to make a cut the India squad. He has picked up wickets whenever he got opportunities, including breakthroughs during challenging situations. He is a wicket-taking option for India.”

"Depends on Virat whether he will take it as healthy competition or pressure"- Saba Karim ahead of Asia Cup

Karim further feels that Virat Kohli will have to step up in Asia Cup in the built-up to the T20 World Cup. He said that the senior Indian batter could take the opportunity as a challenge or pressure, depending on his choice.

He added that while the youngster will put him under pressure, the former Indian captain loves to face challenges. He spoke:

“Asia Cup is a big tournament for Virat Kohli. A great chance to reinvent his form. The break is expected to benefit him because he is a great player who has played a lot of big innings. He has performed in T20 World Cup. However, he will be under pressure to perform because of the youngsters like Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer or Rishabh Pant in the middle order. It's great that the BCCI has backed the senior player in such a big tournament.”

He added:

“It depends on Virat whether he will take it as healthy competition or pressure. I think he always enjoys and takes pressure as a challenge. It brings out the best of him. India need his contribution to win the T20 World Cup."

The senior Indian batter has recently come under fire for his poor form over the last few months. He had a below-par performance on the England tour. Kohli managed only 12 runs across two T20I innings and 33 runs in a couple of ODIs. The 33-year-old will have to fight against inner demons to unleash himself in the Asia Cup.

India squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

List of Standby players - Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar.

