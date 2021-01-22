Asked MS Dhoni how he deals with pressure: Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur, one of the surprise heroes of Team India’s recent triumph at the Gabba, has revealed that picking MS Dhoni’s brains when he was out of the Test team has helped his cause.

29-year-old Shardul Thakur picked up seven wickets in the Brisbane Test, and was also India's top-scorer with a defiant 67 in the first innings.

Well done Mohd. Siraj on your 1st fifer and @imShard on your important all round performance which has kept the Test rather interesting so far and more importantly, the Test series alive. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tXmLP2c9FN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 18, 2021

Speaking to TOI in an exclusive interview after returning home, Shardul Thakur admitted that conversing with his Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has helped him a lot. He elaborated:

“Mostly, I’ve asked him (Dhoni) about how he deals with pressure. He’s dealt with it as a player, captain, member of a losing side. At the same time, he’s received love as a member of a winning side. So, you know, he’s had all kinds of experiences.”

Praising MS Dhoni further, Shardul Thakur added that an upcoming cricketer can learn plenty from him if he keeps his eyes and ears open. He explained in this regard:

“Whenever he shares his experience, we have something to learn from him. He is a kind of man who will say something each and every day and if you’re smart enough to pick it up, you’ll keep learning. Each and every day, you’ll learn something or the other.”

How Shardul Thakur grabbed his golden opportunity at the Gabba

Shardul Thakur scored 67 in the first innings of the Gabba Test

With injuries to Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, India were forced to play Shardul Thakur in the Gabba Test.

Advertisement

He had made his Test debut against West Indies in October 2018. However, his dream soon turned into a nightmare as a groin injury forced him to hobble off the field after bowling just 10 deliveries.

The Gabba Test was like a second debut for him, and he grabbed the chance with both hands. His bowling in both the innings was lively as he kept grabbing key scalps.

With the bat, his 67 in India’s first innings was worth it’s weight in gold as he, along with Washington Sundar (62), featured in a 123-run stand for the seventh wicket.

A Series Win to remember for a lifetime. We will always fight it out no matter the odds. A win we will cherish forever. 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/sm3ZwVwsoC — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) January 20, 2021

The partnership helped India recover from a precarious position of 186 for 6 and kept the team afloat in Brisbane. The visitors, eventually, went on to win the Test by three wickets, following a stunning run chase on Day 5.