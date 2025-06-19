"Asked to do a tough job" - Former India coach's huge statement as he advises Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has shared his words of wisdom for Shubman Gill, who will lead the tourists in a five-match Test series in England, which kicks off at Headingley, Leeds, on June 19. The coach-turned-commentator has advised Gill to take his time as he begins a new chapter, adding that the youngster has been asked to do a ‘tough job.’
Shastri reckons the 25-year-old will learn from exposure. He also credited him for his composure while leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL.
The 63-year-old told the ICC review:
“I think, take your time. It’s not going to be easy. He's been asked to do a tough job, that is to captain India on a tour of England.”
“It's never easy, but I think he will learn from this exposure. What I saw of him in the IPL with the Gujarat Titans, he seemed very composed and calm. He's got a good temperament. He's matured as an individual, he's got some young players around with him, and I think it's a learning curve as far as Shubman Gill goes,” he added.
“The baton has not been passed, it has been thrown to Gill” – Yograj Singh on Shubman Gill
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj Singh, recently said the captaincy transition from Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill wasn’t smooth. The 67-year-old added that former skippers Rohit and Virat Kohli shouldn’t have retired from Tests so early. He told Inside Sport:
“Virat and Rohit shouldn’t have retired from Tests. I told Rohit to get up at 5 AM and run for 20 km to keep himself fit. Virat and Rohit can still play for another 5 years in Test cricket. They should have played.”
“They should be there to see that the baton is passed to the youngsters. The baton has not been passed, it has been thrown to Gill,” he added.
Meanwhile, as a batter, Shubman Gill has scored 1,893 runs in 32 Tests (59 innings) at an average of 35.05 with the help of five tons and seven half-centuries. In England, the right-hander has managed just 88 runs in three Tests (six innings). Overall, in away Tests, he has scored 716 runs in 28 innings, comprising a ton and two half-centuries.
