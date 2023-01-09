Assam Cricket Association resort to snake repellents and pest controllers on outfield ahead of India-Sri Lanka ODI clash - Reports 

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) is pulling out all the stops as it gears up to host the ODI series opener between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday, January 10. The two sides will play the first ODI of the three-game rubber at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, a venue that has seen its fair share of controversies of late.

During the venue's most recent international encounter in October 2022 between India and South Africa, players, fans, and officials were taken aback after a snake found its way onto the outfield. The play was halted for five minutes by the reptile before a groundsman secured it with the help of a bucket.

To make matters worse, one of the floodlight towers on the ground also gave away. Leaving the players in partial darkness. Once again, the play had to be halted until the light was fully restored. The malfunction led to an 18-minute break during which the players had to return to the dressing room before making their way back onto the field.

To ensure that there are no such interruptions this time around, the ACA is implementing the use of snake repellent and pest controllers on the eve of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka. ACA president Taranga Gogoi told The Indian Express:

“Apart from fogging to keep mosquitoes away, we are spraying the stadium and the complex beyond with anti-snake chemicals."

The venue has hosted four international contests to date (one ODI and three T20Is) since 2017. Designated to host a T20I clash between India and Sri Lanka in 2020, the Barsapara Cricket Stadium could not provide a suitable surface for the players to partake in due to rain.

The presence of a three-layer cover on the pitch was not enough as water seeped in, forcing the match to be washed out without a single ball being bowled.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) hoping to make a strong case for itself ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup

With the 2023 ODI World Cup being held solely in India, one can imagine a plethora of grounds to be used to contest the tournament.

The Assam Cricket Association aims to make use of the upcoming first ODI match as a potential avenue to be shortlisted as one of the venues for the marquee tournament, which is slated to be held in October-November.

Stating that the match will be closely monitored, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joint secretary Devajit Saikia said:

“This match is very crucial for the city, considering the fact that the ICC World Cup is fast approaching. It will for sure be closely monitored, and if things go well, the ACA might stand a chance to host a World Cup match.”

The report further states that a total of 25,000 tickets out of a maximum venue capacity of 38,000 have been sold so far.

