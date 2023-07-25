"At the moment he looks like he’s too scared to get out" - Mark Waugh urges David Warner to 'fight fire with fire' 

Former Australia skipper Mark Waugh recently pointed out David Warner's tentativeness ahead of the final Ashes Test at The Oval. The veteran opener has had a mediocre series, with a fifty at Lord's being the key highlight so far.

Warner scored only five runs in Australia's defeat at Headingley and was dismissed by Stuart Broad on both occasions in that Test. Despite pressure over retaining his spot, he was named in the playing XI for the fourth Test in Manchester where he scored 60 runs across both innings.

Waugh reckoned that Warner is getting the starts, but he is unable to convert it into something significant. He said on Fox Cricket:

“Unfortunately when you get older and closer to the end of your game as a professional there is a lot more focus on your scores and the way you’re going. Unfortunately with Davey, he’s batting OK but he’s just not nailing the big score. The thing that is concerning me is his lack of aggression."

Further stating that David Warner needs to be more decisive and find the right balance, Mark Waugh said:

“He was tentative in both innings and the shot in the second innings at 28 where he just pushed the ball, he really should be a lot more aggressive and fight fire with fire. At the moment he looks like he’s too scared to get out. You can see he’s caught in between surviving and playing the big shot. There’s not a lot in between that. He’s not quite getting the balance right.”

Warner is likely to play his final Test in England and final Ashes contest if he is selected for the series finale. He has already announced his desire to retire from the longest format after the Sydney Test against Pakistan during the home summer in early 2024.

“I truly believe that there is an innings there still" - Andrew McDonald on David Warner

David Warner has received a vote of confidence from head coach Andrew McDonald, who firmly feels that the string of starts could lead to a big score. The opening batter scored a double ton against South Africa earlier this year after a slew of low scores in the lead up to the game.

Speaking to the media ahead of the fifth Test, McDonald said:

“I’m a big believer that if you can get those 20s and 30s the big score is around the corner. I truly believe that there is an innings there still.”

The fifth and final Ashes Test is scheduled to take place from Thursday, July 27 at The Oval in London.

Will David Warner sign off the Ashes on a good note? Let us know what you think.