“At the start, it seemed like Shreyas was Gill and Gill was Shreyas” - Aakash Chopra on duo’s brilliant stand in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Aakash Chopra cheekily commented that Shreyas Iyer batted like Shubman Gill at the start of their partnership in the Indore ODI against Australia, while Gill batted like Shreyas. Chopra made the observation while referring to Shreyas’ blazing start even as Gill was comparatively quiet at the other end.

India beat Australia by 99 runs [DLS method] in the second ODI in Indore on Sunday. Batting first, the Men in Blue posted 399/5 as Shreyas hammered 105 off 90 balls while Shubman Gill scored 104 off 97 deliveries. Set a revised DLS target of 317 in 33 overs, Australia folded up for 217 in 28.2 overs.

India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) early in the innings, but Shreyas came in and started hitting boundaries from the word go even as Gill was content rotating the strike.

Chopra analyzed [2:00] Shreyas’ crucial knock on his YouTube channel and commented:

“He was under pressure. You isolate yourself and say that you don't care what people say and why. But as humans, you are not immune to everything that is happening outside. Things do fall on your ears and there is some pressure. But the team was convinced that Shreyas is our main player and we are going to stick with him."

“The way he hit a shot over covers at the start and then played those drives, he was brilliant. He was, as we say, in total control. It was not like there were edges or catches were being dropped. There was nothing of that sort. He batted very well. For some time at the start, it seemed like Shreyas Iyer was Shubman Gill and Shubman Gill is Shreyas Iyer, who is coming back from injury,” Chopra added.

While Shreyas struck 11 fours and three sixes in his innings, Gill hit six fours and four sixes.

“He has validated the management’s decision to back him for the World Cup” - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar

Following Shreyas and Gill’s exit, Suryakumar Yadav provided the perfect finish touch to the innings, slamming 72*off 37 balls. He struck six fours and as many sixes, four of the maximums coming off consecutive deliveries against Cameron Green.

Praising Suryakumar for repaying the faith the management showed in him, Chopra commented:

“I am not going to call him Suryakumar Yadav, but Sixer Kumar Yadav. He hits so many sixes. Everyone was saying, go Green. He said we need to go Green near the boundary line. It was an amazing innings. He is a 360-degree player and has validated the management’s decision to back him for the World Cup. This is something to admire."

“In the first match, he scored a 49-ball 50, which is what was needed there. In this game, he went absolutely hammer and tongs. It was absolute destruction,” the former cricket added.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, having clinched the three-match series 2-0, India will face Australia in the final ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday.