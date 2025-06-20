"At times, his dismissals seem casual for someone so gifted" - Fans react after KL Rahul perishes for 42 in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

KL Rahul provided a solid opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal for Team India on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 20. The right-handed batter looked brilliant for his 42 runs off 78 balls with the help of eight boundaries.
The 33-year-old was looking on track for a big score but failed to consolidate, getting out caught behind in the first slip by Joe Root. With the dismissal, the tourists lost their first wicket for 91 runs, just one over before lunch. Brydon Carse provided the much-needed breakthrough for England.
As per Howstat, this was the 29th instance where Rahul was caught behind in 102 Test innings.
Fans on X were disappointed with KL Rahul’s shot selection following his dismissal. One user wrote:
"Worked hard and got out at the wrong time. Missed fifty but Well Played, KL Rahul."
Another user wrote:
"Very poor shot."
A third user commented:
"KL Rahul, in this kind of touch, might just be the classiest batter in world cricket. Yet, he hasn’t done justice to his immense talent. At times, his dismissals seem casual for someone so gifted."
Here are a few more reactions:
KL Rahul and debutant Sai Sudharsan depart as England strike twice before lunch on Day 1
A late fightback from Bryson Carsen and skipper Ben Stokes helped England remove KL Rahul and debutant Sai Sudharsan on the stroke of lunch on Day 1. Sudharsan, in particular, was caught behind down the leg side by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith for a four-ball duck as Stokes ensured the hosts bounced back in style against India.
At Lunch on Day 1, India were 92/2 after 25.4 overs in their first innings, with Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 42 runs off 74 balls, comprising eight boundaries. Skipper Shubman Gill might join him in the middle during the second session.
Earlier in the day, Stokes won the toss and chose to bowl against the Men in Blue.
Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news