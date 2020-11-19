Ind vs Aus 2020: 'We need to try and tire out Jasprit Bumrah in the first couple of games,' says Josh Hazlewood

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood believes that it is important for the his side's batsmen to play India's seamers well as the Men in Blue have a world-class bowling attack at their disposal.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma had tormented the Aussies the last time Team India played a Test series Down Under. India ended up winning the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 and became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.

Josh Hazlewood was of the opinion that Bumrah, who was the joint highest wicket-taker in the last series with 21 wickets, will be India's key bowler. He said it would be important for Australia to put pressure on India to bowl Bumrah as much as possible so that they can tire him out.

“Bumrah is probably the standout. He is unique with his action. He maintains pace very well throughout the day, and the whole series. He is probably the key. He can take wickets upfront or with the old ball. I guess it’s about getting lot of overs into him, try to tire him out in the first couple of games. That will be the key,” Josh Hazlewood was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Australia-India rivalry is up there with the Ashes: Josh Hazlewood

India and Australia have had a solid rivalry in the past

Josh Hazlewood also believed that the rivalry between Australia and India was at the same level as the Ashes. With India winning the 2018-19 Test series, the rivalry has certainly reached another level.

The 29-year-old said that the series defeat had hurt Australia, especially because it was on their home soil. But he was also of the opinion that since a lot of Indian players who were a part of that series would feature again, it would be really motivating for the Aussies to deliver a stellar performance.

“They won last time, and we don’t lose too many series in Australia. That certainly hurt at the time. We know the guys who were in that time. I will remember that. It gives motivation this time around. Australia-India rivalry is up there with the Ashes. India have probably added to it, the last time when they came here and won. That was some tight series,” Josh Hazlewood said.

The four-match Test series will begin on December 17 with the first Test to be played at Adelaide, which will be a Day-Night encounter.