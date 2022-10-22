AUS vs NZ weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Sydney for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

Australia will lock horns with New Zealand in the first game of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 22. An intriguing encounter awaits as the two finalists from the last edition kick things off in the Super 12 phase. On that note, let's take a look at the weather prediction in Sydney for the high-profile AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup match.

The Aussies were rocked by England 2-0 in their last bilateral series. They also went down in the warm-up game against India at the Gabba. Aaron Finch and Co. then had an injury issue to deal with as wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

They have named all-rounder Cameron Green as Inglis' replacement. The youngster has been in splendid form of late and his addition could be a blessing in disguise for Australia.

The defending champions will have a lot of work to do to come out on top against a star-studded New Zealand side.

The Blackcaps also lost the tri-series final against Pakistan at home before South Africa beat them by nine wickets in the warm-up game. Although the Kiwis don't boast any star power-hitters, they will rely on all-round performances as their players complement each other well.

AUS vs NZ - Rain prediction

Rain is expected to play a spoilsport during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday.

According to Sydney Weather Forecast, there is an almost 50 percent chance of rain during the game with 3 to 6mm. The temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius with 100 percent cloud cover. There is also a chance of thunderstorms.

A minimum of five overs is required to play out a T20I match. Moreover, there are no reserve days for the group stage.

